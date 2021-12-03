The Health Secretary has revealed it is a “Javid family tradition” to kiss his wife under the mistletoe, as he said it had nothing to do with the Government who people chose to kiss.

Sajid Javid said that “people can snog who they wish” this Christmas, after a minister had advised against locking lips to stem the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Javid told ITV News: “People can snog who they wish. I’ll certainly be kissing my wife under the mistletoe – it’s a Javid family tradition.

“It’s got nothing to do with the Government who you kiss or anything like that. But the only thing is just – there’s guidance already out there – just be cautious and enjoy yourselves.”

Snogging

On Wednesday, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told ITV’s Peston programme that “we should all be trying to enjoy the Christmas ahead of us”.

But she said “snogging under the mistletoe” should be avoided with “people you don’t already know”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer earlier said: “I don’t think it’s the role of Government to dictate who people can kiss or not kiss, and I was quite surprised to see that suggestion come out of Government.

“I think it just demonstrates how they’re (at) sixes and nines if that’s what they’re now discussing.”

'People can snog who they wish… it's got nothing to do with the government who you kiss'@SajidJavid says people should kiss who they want under the mistletoe this Christmas, adding: 'Be cautious and enjoy yourselves' https://t.co/d0jl6CGRB2 pic.twitter.com/BCsaIuc3Fi — ITV News Politics (@ITVNewsPolitics) December 2, 2021

Reactions

Well all this talk of smooching got people hot under the collar on Twitter…

1.

Snog in a limited and specific way — Jack Thompson (@jackethomp) December 2, 2021

2.

Finally. The guidance I've always wanted from the government. https://t.co/dCBtivgwmj — Captain Haggerty (@AngelaHaggerty) December 2, 2021

3.

Snog. But check for cctv first https://t.co/BE12JLY1rZ — Rowena (@JustRowena) December 2, 2021

4.

Snog Cautiously. The sequel to Love Actually. Coming to Netflix in 2022. https://t.co/Fgfc4HjlXs — colin macfarlane (@Cmacf76) December 3, 2021

5.

My understanding is you can snog whoever you want as long as one of you has a scotch egg. — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) December 3, 2021

6.

I just want your extra time and your……kiss (cautiously) https://t.co/1s7dtcyvTj pic.twitter.com/ohW6c5SgIV — KittyCat (@CatTheKitty11) December 2, 2021

7.

Has the government advised on Christmas fingering yet — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 2, 2021

8.

The government has helpfully released a video showing people how to snog cautiously. #idiocracy #COVID19 #ChristmasParty pic.twitter.com/hM8d95HJ5R — Brendan May (@bmay) December 2, 2021

9.

Is this ok? Just want to stay safe 🤞 pic.twitter.com/hPUOmdkbvk — Cai Phillips (@thecaiphillips) December 2, 2021

10.

Imagine in what insane state of mind you must be to say something like that…@sajidjavid — Freikorps (@Freikorps9) December 2, 2021

11.

Does anyone remember the Naked Gun safe sex scene, just to be on the safe side?