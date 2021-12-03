The Health Secretary has revealed it is a “Javid family tradition” to kiss his wife under the mistletoe, as he said it had nothing to do with the Government who people chose to kiss.
Sajid Javid said that “people can snog who they wish” this Christmas, after a minister had advised against locking lips to stem the spread of coronavirus.
Mr Javid told ITV News: “People can snog who they wish. I’ll certainly be kissing my wife under the mistletoe – it’s a Javid family tradition.
“It’s got nothing to do with the Government who you kiss or anything like that. But the only thing is just – there’s guidance already out there – just be cautious and enjoy yourselves.”
Snogging
On Wednesday, Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey told ITV’s Peston programme that “we should all be trying to enjoy the Christmas ahead of us”.
But she said “snogging under the mistletoe” should be avoided with “people you don’t already know”.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer earlier said: “I don’t think it’s the role of Government to dictate who people can kiss or not kiss, and I was quite surprised to see that suggestion come out of Government.
“I think it just demonstrates how they’re (at) sixes and nines if that’s what they’re now discussing.”
