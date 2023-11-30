A homeless man’s response to receiving a free makeover from a former rough sleeper is guaranteed to restore your faith in humanity.

The young man, who admitted to falling on tough times after becoming addicted to Meth, received counsel from a former addict as he had his hair cut.

Looking dishevelled and tired, the man also showcased signs of wounds on his face from where he had been recently beaten up.

“You should get off the streets bro! You’re a good looking dude. Get off the sh**, get off the streets, stop getting beat up. Show up for your life bro! It’s not too late, how old are you?” the hairdresser said.

“30,” replied the homeless man.

“Yeah bro I had nothing bro, I had warrants for my arrest, bad credit, I was 130 pounds hooked on crack. In this last 15 years I got married, I got those two little kids right there… Yeah bro it’s not too late for you bro. Are you done or what?”

“Not done yet?” he continued. “What’s your drug of choice? Heroin?”

“Meth,” the homeless man replied.

“What’s is gonna take bro? Jail? Institutions? Death?”

“Uhhhh…. no… no.”

“Well that’s where you’re headed bro…”

“Yeah?”

“Oh yeah. That’s the end result.”

“Oh my god,” the young homeless man replied.

“Yeah, that’s it. That’s what’s coming bro.”

“Yeah I’ve got a place I can take you to when you’re ready,” the formerly homeless man loving said referring to a provided rehabilitation service.

“You go to two meetings a day, you’ll have meals, you’re gonna have to do some work on yourself though.”



“But yeah you’ve got so much more to offer yourself bro… in life… That face! …are you kidding me…”

Watch the emotional clip below:

The before and after is unbelievable pic.twitter.com/LkIbok75k1 — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) November 29, 2023

