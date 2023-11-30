A good Samaritan has returned Susan Hall’s lost wallet – just days after she claimed it had been stolen on the Tube.

Retired businessman Ajiz Andani, told the Standard how he contacted the Tory mayoral candidate after spotting a wallet containing her Freedom Pass and £40 in cash stuck between two seats on a Jubilee line train.

Andani said he and his wife had noticed the wallet when a male passenger stood up to leave the train at Kingsbury, saying it appeared to have been dropped rather than having been in the possession of, or being concealed by, a thief.

Hall blasted Sadiq Khan on Monday after she claimed to have been pickpocketed as she travelled home from Westminster to Pinner, saying the London mayor had allowed crime to get “out of control”.

Now the man who returned her (untouched) Oyster card and money to her says she must have just dropped it. https://t.co/iIeTKkZCkh — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) November 30, 2023

She recalled a woman passenger bumping into her at Westminster and suspected this may have been linked to the loss of her travel wallet, which she only realised had gone missing when she tried to use her Freedom Pass to exit the station at Pinner.

Critics responded by saying the wallet could have fallen out of her “very, very deep” pockets, and subjected her to online ridicule in the aftermath of the event.

