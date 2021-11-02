Sir David Attenborough has issued a warning ahead of the UN climate summit in Glasgow that leaders must act now or “it’ll be too late” for the planet.

Cop26 has been billed as the last best chance to keep global temperature rises to no more than 1.5C, with Sir David critical of those who deny the climate crisis.

In conversation with BBC‘s science editor David Shukman, the naturalist and broadcaster said: “Every month that passes, it becomes more and more incontrovertible, the changes to the planet that we are responsible for that are having these devastating effects.”

He added: “If we don’t act now, it will be too late. We have to do it now.”

Wealthier western countries like the UK have a “moral responsibility” to help refugees displaced by climate change, the 95-year-old said.

“We caused it – our kind of industrialisation is one of the major factors in producing this change in climate. So we have a moral responsibility,” he told the BBC.

Cop26

As expected he made an appearance at the event and told the gathering of world leaders: “We must use this opportunity to create a more equal world and our motivation should not be fear, but hope… If working apart we are a force powerful enough to destabilise our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it.”

Sir David Attenborough: "We must use this opportunity to create a more equal world and our motivation should not be fear, but hope… If working apart we are a force powerful enough to destabilise our planet, surely working together we are powerful enough to save it." ~AA #COP26 pic.twitter.com/Fw61RdAv7r — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) November 1, 2021

But one of the pictures that stands out was Boris Johnson asleep and maskless next to the great man.

It also came out last night that Johnson will be flying back from Glasgow to London in a private jet, just the green credentials he has been talking about all week…

Reactions

As you would expect this annoyed a LOT of people.

1.

Johnson, acting as though it really is one minute to midnight…#COP26 #COP26Glasgow pic.twitter.com/iIjGlMPUtO — Chris Shaw (@The_ChrisShaw) November 1, 2021

2.

You can’t see anything when you are sleeping old man , https://t.co/RVhWUueBbG pic.twitter.com/VKkcKm8eRE — SpanishDan 💙 ”FBPE (@SpanishDan1) November 1, 2021

3.

How much of a prick do you have to be to not wear a mask around national treasure Sir David Attenborough pic.twitter.com/WXvJzpVWAF — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) November 1, 2021

4.

5.

6.

You'd have a snooze if you'd be out on the sauce with Bolsonaro last night. pic.twitter.com/m9kR3c6s6T — THE SECRET TORY (@secrettory12) November 1, 2021

7.

Boris Johnson managing to undermine Covid measures, #COP26 and just the entirety of Britain all in one go pic.twitter.com/KenTUHHfPN — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) November 1, 2021

8.

Takes an extra special kind of dickhead to not wear a mask to protect David fucking Attenborough pic.twitter.com/UwJFBxc3pz — James Felton (@JimMFelton) November 1, 2021

9.

The point of wearing a face mask is mainly to protect those around you. It shows you care for others. Johnson not wearing one, especially sat next to a national treasure like Attenborough says it all. pic.twitter.com/Fq8QO0DcKB — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) November 1, 2021

10.

11.

Either nobody else has heard that you can't catch Covid from your friends, or they aren't my friends.#COP26 pic.twitter.com/2mo8rEGztv — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) November 1, 2021

12.

It’s one thing to show how little you care but quite another sit next to 95 year old David Attenborough and NOT wear a MASK. #COP26 pic.twitter.com/RiVEbRfDaL — Anna McMorrin MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈 (@AnnaMcMorrin) November 1, 2021

13.

Time to wake up @borisjohnson the world is burning. Sir David Attenborough is paying attention to the climate crisis, it's time your Government did too #cop26 pic.twitter.com/NwblaibP6n — David Lammy (@DavidLammy) November 1, 2021

