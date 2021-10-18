Greta Thunberg took a brief break from saving the planet this weekend as she attended the Climate Live concert in Stockholm.

The activist looked set to deliver another profound and important message about the crisis facing our planet, but then she said the familiar words: “We’re no strangers to love…”

The crowd immediately cheered “You know the rules, and so do I,” chipped in a fellow activist on stage, before the pair burst into song and dance to the Eighties classic.

For those of you who don’t know, “Rickrolling” is an internet meme that centres around unexpected out-of-context appearances of Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up”.

Astley’s response

The man, the myth, the legend Rick Astley himself has since responded to Thunberg’s “rickrolling.”

🚨 | NEW: Greta at a concert pic.twitter.com/8yWfmFykId — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) October 17, 2021

Video footage of the stunt was shared on Twitter by Astley, who praised the 18-year-old campaigner.

On his official Twitter account, he wrote: “Fantastic and Tack så mycket! Rick x”

In English, the latter phrase translates to: “Thanks so much.”

Reactions

I OFFICIALLY RICKROLLED RICK ASTLEY. I HAVE NOW SUCCEEDED WITH MY LIFE! — Andreas Magnusson 🌎 (@amagnussonn) October 18, 2021

When Greta and Rick decide to rickroll millions of people for the second time…

Just kidding. You and Greta are awesome when you work together, you are two of the best people in the world that will save us all 🙂

Have a great day @rickastley @GretaThunberg

Also watch this: pic.twitter.com/ykc6CV77uE — MrCobus049 (@MrCobus049_RBX) October 18, 2021

That's cool, my daughter loves #rickastley as well. — Akiko Bentobox / Akiko Fukumoto 🍣🍵🍱 (@moalsinc) October 18, 2021

Greta Thunberg has done more to promote climate awareness and action than most. She carries a heavy burden of awareness. It is good she maintains a reserve of joy. — Ronald Gordon (@hensrace_g) October 18, 2021

So great to see her so happy and animated. She carries so much weight and expectation for one so you, nice to see her having fun. — Scout (@theshiralee) October 18, 2021

How wonderful and uplifting. Love this. — Glenn Jacobson (@handson149) October 18, 2021

Greta is Great. — John P Kelly (@JohnPKe14829541) October 18, 2021

