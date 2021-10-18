Nigel has become extinct as a baby name, data from the Office for National Statistics has revealed.

Oliver and Olivia topped the list of the most popular baby names for boys and girls in England and Wales in 2020 for the fifth year in a row.

Ivy and Rosie have replaced Grace and Freya in the top 10 girls’ names, while Archie replaced Charlie in the top 10 boys’ names.

But, once again, there was no space for Nigel in the list, with no parents choosing to bestow the moniker on their children.

Nigel is officially extinct as a baby name.@ONS has released full 2020 baby names data. There were 189 boys called Kylo, 142 called Kacper, 86 called Aadam, 64 called Cai. Not a single* Nigel — Harry Wallop (@hwallop) October 18, 2021

World’s largest gathering of Nigels

In 2019, a pub landlord set a new world record for the largest gathering of Nigels in one place – in a last ditch bid to stop the name dying out.

Nigel Smith, 56, came up with the idea in 2016 after no newborns were called Nigel that year.

In response a total of 432 Nigels from all over the world got together at the Fleece Inn, Bretforton, Worcestershire, for an evening of Nigel-themed refreshment and entertainment. Joining them around 1,000 Nigel fans too.

Attendees brought photo ID and signed the “the book of Nigel” to make a list for Guinness to verify their new record.

“It started as a laugh to get Nigels together. We are going extinct in 2019,” said Nigel Smith.

“In the year I was born, 1963, there were over 5,000 Nigels born. It was peak Nigel.

“It was so ubiquitous and it became much-maligned. At school I used to have the mickey taken out of me. I’ve got two children and none are called Nigel.

“I think names are cyclical and it’s gone out of fashion. A lot of people don’t like the name.

“It’s possible the Nigel who shall not be named, Nigel Farage, has had an impact.

“A man who changed his name from Nigel to Niall came and we convinced him to pull himself together.”

Lots of Nigels and Nigel fans (SWNS)

Mr Farage

After not one baby was given the name Nigel in 2017 too, some singled out one particular Nigel to blame.

James McGrory, of Open Britain, blamed Mr Farage: “It seems he caused a backlash.

“It’s a sad day for the great Nigels in British history. I hope he has the courage to phone the likes of Mansell, Benn and Winterburn to offer apologies.”

Nigels (SWNS)

Related: New research reveals: Labour is better at handling the economy than the Conservatives