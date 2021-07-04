











Greta Thunberg is taking on world leaders and winning, again.

This time she delivered another “incredible” speech to world leaders on climate change, and the lack of action.

Thunberg continued to call on politicians to do more to tackle the climate emergency – this time at the Austrian World Summit.

Speaking on Thursday, ahead of her school strike for climate entering its 150th week, Thunberg said: “During this time, more and more people around the world have woken up to the climate and ecological crisis, putting more and more pressure on you, the people in power.

“Eventually, the public pressure was too much, and you had the world’s eyes on you. So you started to act.

“Not acting as in taking climate action, but acting as in role playing, playing politics, playing with words and playing with our future. Pretending to take responsibility, acting as saviours as you try to convince us that things are being taken care of.

“Meanwhile the gap between your rhetorics and reality keeps growing wider and wider,” she said.

Reactions

"Let’s be clear — what you are doing is not about climate action or responding to an emergency. It never was. This is communication tactics disguised as politics."



Yesterday I adressed the #AustrianWorldSummit along with Angela Merkel, António Guterres, Alok Sharma and others. pic.twitter.com/vuD4T0vjfd — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) July 2, 2021

Them: “Aw yeah we got Greta back again this year”

You: “I shouldn’t have to keep doing this” — Trask T. (@brasskisser) July 2, 2021

This. Is. Cathartic. All the anger choking me is released because youre able to voice all the pain ive been feeling toward leaders. Your words impact on so many levels 💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚💚 — Earth Kindness Challenge 💚🌏 (@EarthKindness) July 3, 2021

It just feels like they literally refuse to act …unless it affects them directly and currently. Why does climate change have to BE Here before we listen and change?? Do they not realize it will be too late? Like, hello? pic.twitter.com/pZHvAaOpGY — Brittany C (@C_Leda412) July 3, 2021

Sharp as a tack speaking truth to power… I always get goosebumps when I hear Greta — Eduardo Garcia (@eduardo_journo) July 2, 2021

Wow, that was powerful & completely correct. Would have loved to have seen how on earth they responded? — Kirsty Logan 🍃💚🍃 (@RabbleChorus) July 2, 2021

ABSOLUTE FIRE. Amazing job Greta. — Peter Kalmus (@ClimateHuman) July 2, 2021

