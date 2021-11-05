Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has admitted he had not read the detail of a standards report into Tory MP Owen Paterson but said he takes “collective responsibility” for the Government having “conflated” his case with the desire for wider reforms.

He admitted on Friday that he had not read the detail of the report into Mr Paterson’s conduct, despite voting for the amendment which saved him from suspension on Wednesday.

Asked on BBC Breakfast who was right in the row, after Mr Paterson reasserted that he was innocent, Mr Zahawi said: “I actually haven’t read the report.”

Asked how he could have voted on the issue when he had not read the report, he said: “I’ve looked at the report, I haven’t gone into the detail.

“Owen says that much of it is contested, right? I think something like 14 people have sent statements (saying) that it’s contested.”

Later, on Times Radio, he added: “So, my understanding is that there was something like 14 statements that have gone in that dispute, some of the evidence in the report, I haven’t read those statements.”

Mistakes

Nadhim Zahawi told LBC that “mistakes” were made by the government after Owen Paterson was found to have broken lobbying rules by a standards committee.

“We made a mistake… we’re all human beings”



Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi admits the government made mistakes handling the Owen Paterson sleaze scandal.@NickFerrariLBC pic.twitter.com/EwPn2X3BGh — LBC (@LBC) November 5, 2021

When he was asked who was the blame for this epic failure of government Zahawi said: “I take collective responsibility as a Government, and I think it’s right that we say ‘look, we made a mistake and we want to get this right’, and of course the legislature ultimately has – I hope – a duty to create a better system that carries the confidence of the nation.”

He also added: “We’re all human beings, when you make a mistake I’d much rather have a Government and a Prime Minister and a Chief Whip who says ‘hold on a second, let’s go back because I think we’ve made a mistake here’.

“That makes me much more confident of the character of the people leading this country, than people who would have just ploughed on ahead regardless.”

Also when he spoke to Sky News he said: “The Prime Minister has always been very clear that paid lobbying is not allowed.

“The mistake is the conflation of creating a fairer system with the right of appeal for Parliamentarians to be able to put forward an appeal process.”

Watch

Adam Fleming – Read the standards committee report & it's clear what they think… & Owen Paterson thinks the opposite.. Who's right?



Nadhim Zahawi – I haven't read the report..



AF – So you voted without reading the report? #BBCBreakfast pic.twitter.com/lUoPIGarwZ — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) November 5, 2021

Reactions

1.

So @nadhimzahawi admits he hadn’t read the report before he voted on #OwenPaterson suspension, then when challenged he tried to make out he’d sort of read it.



They are forcing more draconian laws on the ppl but want to be free themselves of any accountability.



What a shambles. pic.twitter.com/eaiobUCrSr — Liz Webster (@LizWebsterLD) November 5, 2021

2.

Interviewing a Tory minister.

The script:

What do you think of the report/treaty/letter that you’re reacting to?

Well I haven’t read it yet.

What do you mean?

Well I haven’t read the detail yet.

But you voted…

Well it’s just the detail I’m not familiar with…

Err… wtaf? — sarah murphy (@13sarahmurphy) November 5, 2021

3.

The problem with @nadhimzahawi and @Jacob_Rees_Mogg argument that the government wasn’t trying to conflate an individual case with reform of the system is a) that is precisely what the govt amendment did and b) I told them so in the Commons but they still voted for it. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) November 5, 2021

4.

Nadhim Zahawi admits he didn’t even read 175 page report on Paterson’s multiple breaches of lobbying rules yet voted to block Paterson’s suspension. All in it together? Only if you’re a Tory or Tory donor 😤 pic.twitter.com/oGOejCsQPG — Teri 💙♿️🇵🇸🇮🇪 (@MettlesomeTeri) November 5, 2021

5.

NEW: Cabinet minister Nadhim Zahawi tells BBC Breakfast he *has not read* the ethics report on Owen Paterson – but voted to overturn his suspension on Wednesday anyway because Paterson claimed it was wrong. "I've looked at the report, I haven't gone into the detail" — Dan Bloom (@danbloom1) November 5, 2021

6.

0:20 Nadhim Zahawi:



I haven’t read the report



0:25 Adam Fleming:



So, you voted on this without reading the report?



0:25 – end:



Pure, panic-stricken gobbledegook



pic.twitter.com/beWG4VB21N — Marina Purkiss (@MarinaPurkiss) November 5, 2021

7.

Nadhim Zahawi says they made a mistake over the Owen Paterson case



What he actually means is they knew exactly what they were doing, but they underestimated how pissed off people would be about it



Big difference#BBCBreakfast#r4today — Adrian Gosling (@digitalsunshine) November 5, 2021

8.

'Let's not play politics on this' Nadhim Zahawi tells Sky News, after the government *whipped MPs* to back a move to reform the standards process – traditionally a non-party political issue — Emily Ashton (@elashton) November 5, 2021

9.

“Let’s not play politics”, says @nadhimzahawi, after @CONservatives have spent their time… playing politics.



They think we’re thick. Vote the rotten lot out: all of them. — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) November 5, 2021

10.

Nadhim Zahawi: "The Prime Minister has been very clear that paid lobbying is wrong"



So wrong that he recently appointed a Health Secretary receiving £150k per year from two different corporations that represent a very real threat to our NHS#GMB pic.twitter.com/uSU6QUeeSv — All Corporations Are Evil (@respeak_uk) November 5, 2021

