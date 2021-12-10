John Bercow, like nearly everyone else, is furious with the prime minister and appeared on Good Morning Britain today to tell the nation in no uncertain terms just how much he doesn’t like him.

Fresh claims have emerged over an alleged Christmas bash in Number 10 as the prime minister remained under intense pressure, fighting fires on all fronts as the Tories tank in the polls.

A senior Tory MP urged Boris Johnson to “get a grip” on matters following reports that Downing Street’s director of communications made a speech and handed out awards at the event said to have taken place on December 18 2020.

ITV News reported on Thursday that Jack Doyle, who was then deputy director of communications at No 10, addressed up to 50 people at a Christmas gathering said to have been held on that date.

Needless to say, the public’s patience with the PM seems to be wearing thin.

Bercow

Former speaker and Conservative MP Bercow seemed to adequately sum up this discontent on GMB this morning.

He told the presenters that Johnson is a “habitual liar” who “stinks in the nostrils of decent people”, and branded him the worst prime minister he’s lived through “by a country mile”.

He said: “The person who is in charge of the ship is regarded as a serial dissembler, as an habitual liar, as somebody who has made his career through ducking and dodging and diving and dissembling and deceiving people.

“I’m sorry to say it but I’ve known 12 prime ministers in my lifetime and by a country mile Boris Johnson is the worst.

“His natural instinct is not to be open, not to be transparent, not to be accountable, but narcissitically to think ‘what suits me, how can I extricate myself from this awkward situation, by what means can I arrogate blame somewhere else?’”

Watch

John Bercow – "I'm sorry to say it, but I've known 12 Prime Minister's in my lifetime & by a country mile Boris Johnson is the worst… this guy stinks in the nostrils of decent people" #GMB pic.twitter.com/V2PIUAVF6M — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 10, 2021

Reactions

1.

I enjoyed that take down from Me Bercow, also I've never heard so many 'd' words trying not to say dick and the way he emphasised the word Country 😁😁😁 — Jay Clark 💙 (@lilysoo) December 10, 2021

2.

People just went around with their eyes wide shut. It was plain to see what sort of man the PM is and it was and is well documented.



No one can claim to be shocked now especially Tory voters. What is that phrase…



They knew what they were voting for. — Stephen Charlton (@yucca7) December 10, 2021

3.

“I’ve known 12 Prime Ministers in my lifetime and by a country mile Boris Johnson is the worst. He stinks in the nostrils of decent people – a narcissist who has built his career on dissembling and deceiving.”



John Bercow not holding back on @GMB right now. — Siobhan Benita (@SiobhanBenita) December 10, 2021

4.

living for john bercow slagging off the pm on gmb this morning — el (@ellieechxpman) December 10, 2021

5.

John Bercow was a big loss in Westminister, he never had any fear of calling them out. https://t.co/dqck67M7pF — Lizzy (@elizabethc78) December 10, 2021

6.

Aye, but what do you really think John?🤣 https://t.co/CwoYKSClXD — James (@sonofthechief2) December 10, 2021

