Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie has given birth to her second child with the prime minister following a tumultuous 24 hours for Downing Street.

Mr and Mrs Johnson announced the birth of a “healthy baby girl” at a London hospital on Thursday morning.

The PM was present throughout the birth, it is understood.

A spokeswoman for the couple said: “Both mother and daughter are doing very well. The couple would like to thank the brilliant NHS maternity team for all their care and support.”

How many kids?

Congratulations are, of course, in order. A newborn baby is a precious thing.

However, in case you have been living under a rock, you will know that Boris is under a lot of pressure right now.

The list of things he is accused of is getting longer by the minute.

So how did people on social media take to the announcement that the PM would be father for the… let’s just say, umpteenth time?

What we do know is he has four children with his barrister ex-wife Marina Wheeler.

It emerged during a court hearing in 2013 that he had fathered a daughter during an affair when he was London mayor in 2009, and it is his second child with wife Carrie.

After that your guess is as good as mine.

Will he be taking any time off? You bet ya!

He will spend some time with his family, although it appears he is unlikely to take an extended period of paternity leave, which is nice of him…

The prime minister’s official spokesman said: “I think there’s a recognition the Prime Minister has a unique role and this is a particularly challenging time for the country, and the Prime Minister will continue to lead, as the public would expect, while making time for his family.”

Reactions

1.

Thoughts with the latest Johnson baby, being born just before a house move. #JohnsonMustGo — Brendan May (@bmay) December 9, 2021

2.

https://t.co/eYMtn0p3pH



Boris Johnson continues to deny he was present, and even if he had been, that all precautions were taken.



Oh… sorry, wrong story. — Miles King (@MilesKing10) December 9, 2021

3.

to celebrate the birth of their second child Boris & Carrie Johnson will be holding a cheese and nibbles party during the upcoming lockdown — dave ❄️ 🥕 🧻 (@davemacladd) December 9, 2021

4.

5.

He's basically breeding his own jury.https://t.co/cWuTUuSJxs — Russ Jones (@RussInCheshire) December 9, 2021

6.

Mother & baby doing well. Father doing appallingly. https://t.co/58g9N6XPh4 — Rory Bremner 💙 (@rorybremner) December 9, 2021

7.

Good job she didn’t have the baby at home, Boris would have no idea about it — Alexandra Haddow (@MissAHaddow) December 9, 2021

8.

I think Boris now needs to spend all of his time with his family. — Sanjeev Bhaskar💙 (@TVSanjeev) December 9, 2021

9.

downing street staff meeting in one of the secret underground tunnels with a clandestine bottle of prosecco to celebrate the new babby — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) December 9, 2021

10.

Doctors recommending Carrie doesn't try for another baby for 6 months but Sajid David has asked the NHS to fast-track down to 3 — Stephen Grant (@stephencgrant) December 9, 2021

11.

Ok I’m going to grudgingly not shit on some nice news. Here goes: congratulations Boris Johnson on your 8th 9th or 10th child. https://t.co/8irdyA5Nba — James Felton (@JimMFelton) December 9, 2021

12.

When threatened, the female Johnson will give birth as a form of self defence. — TechnicallyRon (@TechnicallyRon) December 9, 2021

13.

Fucking hell she looks exactly like her Da pic.twitter.com/ISnCIRPxZE — joe heenan (@joeheenan) December 9, 2021

14.

For Boris, the text telling him his wife has given birth must feel like being told our Direct Debit to Thames Water has gone through. — Meryl O'Rourke (@MerylORourke) December 9, 2021

15.

Two questions:

1. Will Boris take paternity leave?

2. How could we tell? — Mitch Benn hates to say he told you so 🇬🇧🇪🇺 (@MitchBenn) December 9, 2021

16.

"No, darling, I'm afraid we didn't keep any of the newspapers from the day you were born." — Tom Hamilton (@thhamilton) December 9, 2021

17.

Very grateful to Carrie for agreeing to be induced 6 weeks early for the good of my career. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) December 9, 2021

18.

The party at Downing Street and now a new baby for Boris Johnson. pic.twitter.com/z30B3L40pW — David Brent Music (@DavidBrentMovie) December 9, 2021

19.

Crystal ball much?

Boris Johnson’s latest baby will probably end up being born this week and he’ll hope he can use that as some weird distraction technique. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) December 8, 2021

