As if the invasion of Ukraine wasn’t enough it now appears the Russians are willing to consider military action against Finland and Sweden.
It comes as demonstrators have gathered outside the Russian consulate in Edinburgh for a second day as Scotland’s Ukrainian community voices outrage at the ongoing war.
Hundreds chanted “slava Ukraini” (glory to Ukraine) outside the consulate on Friday afternoon, with many bringing Ukrainian flags and anti-Putin signs.
A bagpiper played Ukraine’s national anthem and some Ukrainians addressed the crowd through a megaphone, calling for more Western help to resist the invasion.
Sweden and Finland
The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova has warned both Finland and Sweden that they will face “severe military and political consequences” if they attempt to join NATO.
Femi tweeted: “Russia just threatened military consequences against Finland and Sweden. They f***** insane.”
