As if the invasion of Ukraine wasn’t enough it now appears the Russians are willing to consider military action against Finland and Sweden.

It comes as demonstrators have gathered outside the Russian consulate in Edinburgh for a second day as Scotland’s Ukrainian community voices outrage at the ongoing war.

Hundreds chanted “slava Ukraini” (glory to Ukraine) outside the consulate on Friday afternoon, with many bringing Ukrainian flags and anti-Putin signs.

A bagpiper played Ukraine’s national anthem and some Ukrainians addressed the crowd through a megaphone, calling for more Western help to resist the invasion.

The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Maria Zakharova has warned both Finland and Sweden that they will face “severe military and political consequences” if they attempt to join NATO.

Russian foreign ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova warns Finland and Sweden they would 'face some military and political consequences' if they tried to join Nato — Jason Groves (@JasonGroves1) February 25, 2022

Femi tweeted: “Russia just threatened military consequences against Finland and Sweden. They f***** insane.”

Russia just threatened military consequences against Finland and Sweden.

They f***** insane. pic.twitter.com/w4BfHfYYEW — Femi (@Femi_Sorry) February 25, 2022

Reactions

Is this Putin now threatening Finland and Sweden? Is he deranged? https://t.co/RpYCrMxZ7U — Michael Fabricant 🇬🇧 (@Mike_Fabricant) February 25, 2022

Does anyone still think “NATO enlargement” has been “the problem”?



Does anyone still labour under the illusion our governments haven’t known for many years precisely what Putin is, & what needs to be done about him? /1. — Andrew Levi (@AndrewPRLevi) February 25, 2022

Worth mentioning that Finland and Sweden are in a mutual defence pact already with two NATO countries. Joining NATO proper could be done in a heartbeat and likely will happen. NATO membership is popular in both countries. — A Serial Luncher 🇪🇺🇬🇧🇳🇴 #RejoinEU (@Serialluncher) February 25, 2022

"Don't defend yourself, or I'll be forced to attack you" https://t.co/QrwtTIG83d — Michael Moran (@TheMichaelMoran) February 25, 2022

