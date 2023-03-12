Fatboy Slim projected Gary Lineker’s face on stage during a live performance this weekend.

The face of the Match of the Day presenter appeared as part of the visual effects used in the DJ’s set at the O2 Victoria Warehouse, in Manchester.

Other faces including Prince and Greta Thunberg were included as part of the show.

As Lineker’s image appeared behind him, Fatboy Slim turned to applaud the pundit, encouraging the crowd to do the same and prompting cheers.

“Enough respect £ImWithGary,” the DJ, real name Norman Quentin Cook, said, sharing the video on Twitter.

“Won’t back down”

Lineker’s son has said he thinks the presenter will return to Match Of The Day – but that he would not “back down on his word”, according to reports.

In an interview with The Sunday Mirror, the former England striker’s eldest son George claimed his father had been “a bit disappointed” by the BBC asking him to step back from hosting Saturday’s Match Of The Day after he compared the language used to launch a new Government asylum seeker policy with 1930s Germany in a tweet.

However, he said Lineker had been “overwhelmed by the support” of fellow pundits who had withdrawn from various BBC sports shows in solidarity with him, particularly his co-presenters Ian Wright and Alan Shearer.

George Lineker told The Sunday Mirror: “Dad is a good man, a good human, and I’m proud of him for standing by his word. That’s why he was pulled off the show – because he wouldn’t apologise. But he will always speak up for people who don’t have a voice.

“He is passionate about helping refugee charities – he took in two refugees who he is still in touch with and trying to help.

“It means a lot to him to stand up for people whose only hope is to escape a country with only the clothes on their back. That’s why he’s been so firm.

“Will he go back to Match of the Day? I think so – he loves Match of the Day. But he won’t ever back down on his word.”

20 minute show

Saturday’s Match Of The Day aired for only 20 minutes and did not include accompanying commentary or analysis from pundits or even its famous theme tune – instead broadcasting only short highlight clips of the day’s matches.

Ahead of the show starting, a continuity announcer said: “Now on BBC One, we’re sorry that we’re unable to show our normal Match Of The Day including commentary tonight. But here now is the best action from today’s Premier League matches.”

Several of the broadcaster’s other football shows were pulled at the last minute on Saturday as more presenters and reporters withdrew, with neither Football Focus nor Final Score airing – while 5 Live’s radio coverage was radically altered throughout the day.

The BBC director-general apologised for the disruption caused to the broadcaster’s sports programming.

Tim Davie told BBC News in Washington, DC on Saturday: “I’m very sorry for the disruption today. It’s been a difficult day and I’m sorry that audiences have been affected and they haven’t got the programming.

“As a keen sports fan, I know like everyone that to miss programming is a real blow and I am sorry about that. We are working very hard to resolve the situation and make sure that we get output back on air.”

