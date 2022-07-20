Yesterday the Cabinet office released a video explaining the steps needed to ensure trade doesn’t become a burden post-Brexit.

It has been slammed by Peter Stefanovic in a viral video in response.

Aside from calling the French person Pierre, it is very complicated.

Especially considering that before Brexit you could just drive into mainland Europe without any border hassle.

The Cabinet Office shared the video and wrote: “Since we left the EU there have been many changes in what you need to do to move goods between Britain and the EUCheck out the steps traders need to take to ensure their goods move smoothly between the EU and GB.”

Robert Peston wasn’t convinced with the video…

Cabinet Office has just released short film reminding British exporters of all the bureaucracy they need to go through to sell goods to the EU. Sunak and @Jacob_Rees_Mogg can promise to slash as much legacy EU red tape as they want in UK, but this is real admin burden https://t.co/btH0VG2Xb7 — Robert Peston (@Peston) July 19, 2022

Peter Stefanovic

Neither was Stefanovic, who tweeted the video and wrote: “This is absolutely SHOCKING! The Cabinet Office has released a film reminding British exporters of all the bureaucracy they now need to go through to sell goods to the EU after Brexit.

“Watch in disbelief! No wonder British business is being crucified with Brexit red tape and costs.”

Reactions

It is a head-in-your-hands video and that was reflected in the comments on Twitter:

1.

“This government made a trade deal that created barriers to trade instead of removing them” watch the government’s info vid and decide if you would like to be a firm relying on exports to European countries. https://t.co/FfOKAmyrt5 — Julie Gibson (@JulieHullion) July 20, 2022

2.

Brexit is so obviously a self imposed wound to the heart of business with Europe our closest neighbour. Caused by bigotry and narrow minded nationalism: a form of mental illness totally denying reality #BrexitBrokeBritain https://t.co/5TiBGOfIEM — Christine Hardy💙💙💙🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@chriswrit) July 20, 2022

3.

This is the Brexit they ‘got done’. The EU will be blamed but this is the deal which was rushed through to get the disgraced PM and his chums into office. The lie that EU paperwork would be gone is just one among the many that are uttered every time they speak. #BrexitLies https://t.co/5TiBGOfIEM — Christine Hardy💙💙💙🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺 (@chriswrit) July 20, 2022

4.

are you actually aware of the new Brexit Britain red tape? Look at the “instructions video” for British exporters 👇 https://t.co/3r1TwgnxC1 — Estefi 🇪🇺😷 (@Esteft) July 20, 2022

5.

Remember those sunlit uplands #Brexit promises: frictionless; we hold all the cards; same benefits; no downsides.#ToryBritain built on lies. https://t.co/P9QKOMh5ZO — sean coffey (@akaseano) July 20, 2022

6.

Wow. Did our leaders not know this ? Or did they lie ? A bit of both I guess. Hard to watch … who would be an exporter in the UK ? https://t.co/PmwIZgrJg7 — the real farmer mark (formerly of sunny dale farm) (@mh_b) July 20, 2022

