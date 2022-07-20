You have to wonder if some of the mainstream media are eating humble pie today now we know the devastation the weather caused.

The UK is counting the cost of its hottest day ever recorded, with dozens of homes destroyed in wildfires that raged in the searing heat.

The country is braced for more extreme weather, with a yellow warning in place for heavy showers and thunderstorms in parts of England that could bring disruption on Wednesday afternoon.

As temperatures climbed above 40C for the first time ever in the UK on Tuesday, major fire incidents were declared in London, Norfolk, Suffolk, Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and South Yorkshire amid the tinder-dry conditions.

Sadiq Khan said the London Fire Brigade (LFB) had received more than 2,600 calls throughout the day – seven times the usual number.

The London Mayor told Sky News: “Yesterday was the busiest day for the fire service in London since the Second World War.

“Yesterday they received more than 2,600 calls – more than a dozen simultaneous fires requiring 30 engines, a couple requiring 15, and some requiring 12.

Not taking it seriously

As the BBC and meteorologists were warning the nation of the incoming weather, the Express, Sun and Mail either slagged off the people worried about the potential of record temperatures or just wanted people to enjoy it.

Also, Dominic Raab got in on the act.

Dominic Raab after the Met Office issues a red alert for 40°+ temperatures.



"We ought to enjoy the sunshine"#Ridge #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/BJA91wXdp8 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) July 17, 2022

We hope Raab sees this video…

Perhaps @DominicRaab @sophielouisecc et al would like to tell these residents who lost their homes and everything in them to enjoy the sun… https://t.co/5bYaFKMzH6 — Ian le Reynard Argente (@ian_argente) July 20, 2022

Here is the Express

'I'm out!' BBC Breakfast viewers switch off over heatwave coverage 'This is pathetic' #BBCBreakfasthttps://t.co/0RWA4xu9vb — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 18, 2022

And here is The Sun

