Well that’s not very patriotic, is it? The streets outside of Buckingham Palace were left looking more a landfill site on Saturday evening, following the conclusion of King Charles’ Coronation Ceremony – and revellers who gathered at The Mall have faced a barrage of criticism.

Coronation aftermath criticised online

Some attendees had camped for DAYS outside of the iconic landmark, to witness the UK’s first Coronation in 70 years. Attempted protests, heavy-handed policing, and miserable weather had all threatened to put a dampener on the event.

However, the regal procession carried on regardless. Millions of people around the world tuned in to watch, at a time where the monarchy is facing unprecedented challenges. Public scandals and a shift in their popularity has left many asking if Britain still needs a Royal Family.

Those who lined the streets of London yesterday would beg to differ. Although, questions have been raised about how far their commitment to King and Country actually goes. After the party had come to an end, it appears that no-one fancied sticking around for the clean-up operation.

I see pride in yer monarchy doesn’t extend to keeping your streets clean pic.twitter.com/TnSMOOGtqD — Col (@tweetsofcol) May 6, 2023

Royal superfans blasted for trashing the streets

Abandoned tents, discarded food and drink items, and entire bags of rubbish were left strewn across the pavement. As the rain continued to lash down, ITV’s Royal Commentator Chris Ship compared the scene to ‘something from a wet weekend at Glastonbury’.

“Just a few short hours ago, there were cheering crowds, carriages, and crowns. But now The Mall resembles an abandoned campsite after a wet weekend at Glastonbury.” | Chris Ship

On Sunday morning, clean-up teams arrived at the scene to pick-up the right royal mess. However, the debris had been left to stand overnight, raising concerns about the unsightly visuals outside of The Palace. You can see a video of the aftermath here: