A Scottish grandmother has taken TikTok by storm with a coronation jingle that will undoubtedly put a smile on your face.

Louize Whitelaw posted footage of her grandma in a car paying tribute to King Charles in the most Scottish way possible.

A major poll carried out last year showed support for the monarchy north of the border was seriously waning.

The British Future thinktank found that only 45 per cent in Scotland said they wanted to retain the monarchy – with 36 per cent saying the end of the Queen’s reign should have been the right moment to move to a republic.

Some 19 per cent either rejected the choice, or said they didn’t know.

Watch the hilarious TikTok video below:

Related: Liverpool fans boo national anthem hours after coronation