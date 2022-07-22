Liz Truss was ambushed by badgers yesterday, yes really.

She was out and about trying to get her leadership campaign going.

Truss also popped into an event in Peterborough to visit the Little Miracles Charity.

Never work with children or animals and she inadvertently did with both yesterday.

Hate Johnson

Footage shows one pupil asking where Boris Johnson is, with the politician answering: ‘He’s back at Number 10 Downing Street.’

A second child then says ‘we hate him’, before another adds ‘this is so awkward’ while their friends erupt in laughter.

“Have they kicked him out yet?” another child asked, before saying: “Do me a favour, when you become Prime Minister – evict him.”

Larry the Cat

So who do they think should be the next PM Truss or Sunak? It turns out neither!

Liz Truss is visiting Little Miracles, a charity in Peterborough that supports children with special needs. After arriving at the site, the leadership hopeful holds a round table discussion with children. Here are some of the highlights. pic.twitter.com/V7MdGWGU92 — Camilla Turner (@camillahmturner) July 21, 2022

Oh dear!

Child: I think Larry [the cat] should be Prime Minister



Another child: This is so awkward — Camilla Turner (@camillahmturner) July 21, 2022

Watch

Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss met with children in Peterborough, who told her the meeting was 'awkward' and asked why Boris Johnson hadn't been 'kicked out yet'.



Latest politics: https://t.co/TIMFYJviWO pic.twitter.com/1JExEYMTtr — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 22, 2022

