Liz Truss was ambushed by badgers yesterday, yes really.
She was out and about trying to get her leadership campaign going.
Truss also popped into an event in Peterborough to visit the Little Miracles Charity.
Never work with children or animals and she inadvertently did with both yesterday.
Hate Johnson
Footage shows one pupil asking where Boris Johnson is, with the politician answering: ‘He’s back at Number 10 Downing Street.’
A second child then says ‘we hate him’, before another adds ‘this is so awkward’ while their friends erupt in laughter.
“Boris is back in Number 10 Downing Street,” Truss explained.
“Have they kicked him out yet?” another child asked, before saying: “Do me a favour, when you become Prime Minister – evict him.”
Larry the Cat
So who do they think should be the next PM Truss or Sunak? It turns out neither!
Oh dear!
Watch
Just thought I would drop this here, why not?!
Related: Truss defends £30bn tax cuts as eye-watering sum she spent on taxpayer-funded planes is revealed