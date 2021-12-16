The Government is to delay new controls on goods moving from the island of Ireland to Great Britain while negotiations with Brussels on the Northern Ireland Protocol continue. It comes as Brexit and the Tory party leaders came under fire yesterday.

The checks on incoming goods from the European Union – covering mainly food and agricultural products – are due to come into force on January 1, bringing post-Brexit customs arrangements with the bloc in line with those with the rest of world.

However, Brexit Minister Lord Frost said the existing arrangements would continue on a temporary basis for goods crossing the Irish Sea for as long as the discussions on the protocol are ongoing.

The Government is seeking major changes to the protocol – which covers the movement of goods from Great Britain to North Ireland – arguing the checks required are damaging business and fuelling community tensions.

Baroness Kennedy

Before PMQs kicked off yesterday Labour peer Baroness Kennedy made an appearance on Politics Live and she was less than impressed with Brexit or the Tory party leaders.

When asked if MPs should celebrate Brexit she vehemently disagreed.

She said: “Brexit has been hugely damaging to this country… and a very privileged, spoilt brat crowd of people are leading the Conservative Party just now.”

She also slammed Jacob Rees-Mogg for moving some of his business operations to Ireland so he could benefit financially from remaining in the EU, while simultaneously being one of the main voices for the UK to leave the common market.

Baroness Kennedy – Brexit has been hugely damaging to this country… & a very privileged, spoilt brat crowd of people are leading the Conservative Party just now…#PoliticsLive #PMQs pic.twitter.com/GITENOIWq5 — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) December 15, 2021

Reactions

1.

Helena straight to the point. You can take The girl out of Glasgow, but not Glasgow out of the girl. — Lmr (@LassieLmr) December 16, 2021

2.

This is the clarity and rugged frankness that Sterner needs to find!



Right on point and brutally honest! — Voiceofconscience (@Voiceofconscie3) December 15, 2021

3.

4.

Why is the BBC even hosting a debate inferring something should be celebrated when I am quite sure they are quite aware it has been a total disaster. Embarrassing sentiment — Will Jones (@WillJones26) December 15, 2021

5.

Telt as we say in #Scotland 👏👏👏 — Green World💙 (@green_woman1) December 15, 2021

6.

Related: PMQs: Tories are revolting so it was ‘afternoon Prime Minister… for now’