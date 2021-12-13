Self proclaimed ‘Brexit hardman’ Steve Baker accuse dthe PM of ‘creating a miserable dystopia’ by re-imposing coronavirus restrictions as the Prime Minister braces for a massive Conservative revolt over ‘Plan B’.

His comments come as the first death from the Omicron variant has been confirmed by Boris Johnson.

Johnson is facing what could prove to be the largest rebellion of his premiership, with more than 60 Conservative MPs said to be against the imposition of extra coronavirus measures.

Delaying action until vaccination can take hold may keep children away from the classroom “longer” in the long term, a school leaders’ union has warned.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, has said it is already “chaos” in some schools following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

His warning came after Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said he could not guarantee schools would not close again due to the pandemic.

Baker was also asked by Channel 4 news about his thoughts on the introcudcions of new lockdown restricions

They tweeted along with the video: “The costs on people’s lives are very, very real.” A number of Conservative MPs are set to vote against Boris Johnson’s Plan B restrictions. Steve Baker MP tells Channel 4 News that he’s voting against the prime minister to “create the kind of society that’s worth living in.”

Reactions

1.

“Imagine looking at the state of Brexit & thinking ‘I’m going to trust Brexit hard man Steve Baker’s understanding of viruses over virologists’.’ Now imagine being Brexit hard man Steve Baker & thinking, ‘I’ve got this. My track record on understanding stuff speaks for itself.’”

Imagine looking at the state of Brexit & thinking ‘I’m going to trust Brexit hard man Steve Baker’s understanding of viruses over virologists’.’

Now imagine being Brexit hard man Steve Baker & thinking, ‘I’ve got this. My track record on understanding stuff speaks for itself.’ — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) December 13, 2021

2.

“Hmmm now let me think who I might trust more – Steve Baker or experienced & qualified experts at London School of Tropical Medicine. It’s a close one for sure.”

Hmmm now let me think who I might trust more – Steve Baker or experienced & qualified experts at London School of Tropical Medicine.



It's a close one for sure. 🤔 — Cllr Ian Jones (@councillorian) December 13, 2021

3.

Steve Baker most dangerous man in UK politics

Claiming all mitigations are creating dystopia

Dystopia means

Totalitarianian state or one in which there is great suffering or injustice

Baker voted

Close parliament illegally

Voted every cut disabled

Voted foodbank children https://t.co/ie9wFSPUVq — michelle maher (@mmaher70) December 13, 2021

4.

If you honestly believe that the likes of Richard Tice, Steve Baker, Laurence Fox and [insert random talk radio gobshite here] have your best interests at heart then being asked to take a booster jab is the absolute least of your worries. — Jim Cognito (@JimCognito2016) December 12, 2021

5.

It’s not a big deal to wear a mask, socially distance and get all your COVID vaccinations. If you think it is ,then the problem lies with you. — Julie (@oldgreetinface) December 13, 2021

Rebels

List of Tory MPs who have so far promised or indicated they will vote against Covid measure.

1. Steve Baker

2. Ben Bradley

3. Brendan Clarke-Smith

4. Graham Brady

5. Philip Davies

6. Richard Drax

7. Simon Jupp

8. Stephen McPartland

9. John Redwood

10. Greg Smith

11. Dehenna Davison

12. Marcus Fysh

13. Gary Sambrook

14. Pauline Latham

15. William Wragg

16. Geoffrey Clifton-Brown

17. Iain Duncan Smith

18. Christopher Chope

19. Craig Tracey

20. Robert Syms

21. Anthony Mangnall

22. Greg Clark

23. Esther McVey

24. Liam Fox

25. David Davis

26. Mark Jenkinson

27. Alicia Kearns

28. Mark Harper

29. Darren Henry

30. Steve Brine

31. Craig Mackinlay

32. Simon Fell

33. Andrew Bowie

34. David Warburton

35. Siobhan Baillie

36. David Jones

37. Tom Randall

38. Ben Spencer

39. Andrew Rosindell

40. Charles Walker

41. Douglas Ross

42, Karl McCartney

43. Anne Marie Morris

44. Johnny Mercer

45. Tom Tugendhat

46. Richard Fuller

47. Giles Watling

48. Desmond Swayne

49. Andrew Bridgen

50. Andrew Lewer

51. Christian Wakeford

52. Adam Afriyie

53. Julian Sturdy

54. Peter Bone

55. Chris Grayling

56. Chris Green

57. Tim Loughton

58. Tracey Crouch

59. Miriam Cates

60. Jackie Doyle-Price

61. Lee Anderson

62. Jonathan Djanogly

63. Mark Francois

64. Jill Mortimer

65. Tobias Ellwood

66. Scott Benton

67. Henry Smith

68. Matt Vickers

69. John Hayes

70. Mike Penning

71. Mark Pawsey

72. Nus Ghani

73. Chris Loder

74. Shaun Bailey

75. Robbie Moore

