Self proclaimed ‘Brexit hardman’ Steve Baker accuse dthe PM of ‘creating a miserable dystopia’ by re-imposing coronavirus restrictions as the Prime Minister braces for a massive Conservative revolt over ‘Plan B’.
His comments come as the first death from the Omicron variant has been confirmed by Boris Johnson.
Johnson is facing what could prove to be the largest rebellion of his premiership, with more than 60 Conservative MPs said to be against the imposition of extra coronavirus measures.
Delaying action until vaccination can take hold may keep children away from the classroom “longer” in the long term, a school leaders’ union has warned.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, has said it is already “chaos” in some schools following the emergence of the Omicron variant of coronavirus.
His warning came after Health Secretary, Sajid Javid, said he could not guarantee schools would not close again due to the pandemic.
Baker was also asked by Channel 4 news about his thoughts on the introcudcions of new lockdown restricions
They tweeted along with the video: “The costs on people’s lives are very, very real.” A number of Conservative MPs are set to vote against Boris Johnson’s Plan B restrictions. Steve Baker MP tells Channel 4 News that he’s voting against the prime minister to “create the kind of society that’s worth living in.”
“Imagine looking at the state of Brexit & thinking ‘I’m going to trust Brexit hard man Steve Baker’s understanding of viruses over virologists’.’ Now imagine being Brexit hard man Steve Baker & thinking, ‘I’ve got this. My track record on understanding stuff speaks for itself.’”
“Hmmm now let me think who I might trust more – Steve Baker or experienced & qualified experts at London School of Tropical Medicine. It’s a close one for sure.”
List of Tory MPs who have so far promised or indicated they will vote against Covid measure.
1. Steve Baker
2. Ben Bradley
3. Brendan Clarke-Smith
4. Graham Brady
5. Philip Davies
6. Richard Drax
7. Simon Jupp
9. John Redwood
10. Greg Smith
11. Dehenna Davison
12. Marcus Fysh
13. Gary Sambrook
14. Pauline Latham
15. William Wragg
16. Geoffrey Clifton-Brown
17. Iain Duncan Smith
18. Christopher Chope
19. Craig Tracey
20. Robert Syms
21. Anthony Mangnall
23. Esther McVey
24. Liam Fox
25. David Davis
26. Mark Jenkinson
27. Alicia Kearns
28. Mark Harper
29. Darren Henry
30. Steve Brine
31. Craig Mackinlay
32. Simon Fell
33. Andrew Bowie
34. David Warburton
35. Siobhan Baillie
36. David Jones
37. Tom Randall
38. Ben Spencer
39. Andrew Rosindell
40. Charles Walker
41. Douglas Ross
42, Karl McCartney
43. Anne Marie Morris
44. Johnny Mercer
45. Tom Tugendhat
46. Richard Fuller
47. Giles Watling
48. Desmond Swayne
49. Andrew Bridgen
50. Andrew Lewer
51. Christian Wakeford
52. Adam Afriyie
53. Julian Sturdy
54. Peter Bone
55. Chris Grayling
56. Chris Green
57. Tim Loughton
58. Tracey Crouch
59. Miriam Cates
60. Jackie Doyle-Price
61. Lee Anderson
62. Jonathan Djanogly
63. Mark Francois
64. Jill Mortimer
65. Tobias Ellwood
66. Scott Benton
67. Henry Smith
68. Matt Vickers
69. John Hayes
70. Mike Penning
71. Mark Pawsey
72. Nus Ghani
73. Chris Loder
74. Shaun Bailey
75. Robbie Moore
