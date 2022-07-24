UFC fighter Molly McCann lead a packed-out O2 Arena to a rousing rendition of “f**k the Tories” after bagging a famous win against Hannah Goldy on Saturday night.

The mixed martial arts fighter overcame her American opponent after delivering a stunning elbow plus a flurry of punches to end the bout.

Before leaving the octagon, McCann asked the crowd: “Can I just get you to sing one thing. I’m not going to swear,” before then urging those in attendance to shout “F**k the Tories”.

Co-commentator and interviewer Michael Bisping, still the only Brit to win a UFC title added: “I’m going to say I agree with that one.”

Just the entire O2 singing “fuck the Tories” pic.twitter.com/SKMIO4ewjM — Oli Dugmore (@OliDugmore) July 23, 2022

McCann previously told JOE about the damage she believes the Conservative Party has done to her home city of Liverpool.

“The Tory government are destroying my city. I’ve got kids and families living on food banks while they’re getting f***ing bonuses.”

Watch the interview in full below:

"The Tory government are destroying my city. I've got kids and families living on food banks while they're getting f***ing bonuses."



UFC fighter @MeatballMolly won't stop voicing her political views online – despite receiving abuse for doing so. pic.twitter.com/ApNMydbHQz — SportsJOE (@SportsJOE_UK) March 10, 2022

Related: Monty Python and the ‘Holy Passport Control’ scene released following travel chaos in Dover