GB News kicked off its programming with the national anthem this morning, with God Save the Queen played across television and radio shows at 5.59am.
The news channel made the announcement yesterday as the BBC faces pressure to make similar moves.
Editorial director Michael Booker said it was a “welcome addition to UK television in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.
“We always promised we would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the Queen’s 70-year reign is definitely worth celebrating”, he said.
Tory MP Andrew Rosindell was among those tweeting their support for the move, saying it was a “beautiful way to begin this historic Platinum Jubilee year”.
But not everyone was convinced.
Keith McLachlan called it an “absolute parody of a channel”, while Papillon Munro said they had “lost it”.
We’ve rounded up the best of the reaction below: