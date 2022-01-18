GB News kicked off its programming with the national anthem this morning, with God Save the Queen played across television and radio shows at 5.59am.

The news channel made the announcement yesterday as the BBC faces pressure to make similar moves.

Editorial director Michael Booker said it was a “welcome addition to UK television in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year.

“We always promised we would celebrate what’s good about our country when we can, and the Queen’s 70-year reign is definitely worth celebrating”, he said.

GB News kicks off today's live programming by playing God Save the Queen.



The anthem will play out across GB News Television and GB News Radio at 5.59am every morning. 🇬🇧



📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626. pic.twitter.com/wnkoupPj4Q — GB News (@GBNEWS) January 18, 2022

Tory MP Andrew Rosindell was among those tweeting their support for the move, saying it was a “beautiful way to begin this historic Platinum Jubilee year”.

A proud moment for British broadcasting! At 5.59am today @GBNEWS will start the day with the National Anthem of our country, whilst showing magnificent scenery from around the United Kingdom. What a beautiful way to begin this historic Platinum Jubilee year! #GodSaveTheQueen 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/SyUk5Dpjsk — Andrew Rosindell MP (@AndrewRosindell) January 18, 2022

But not everyone was convinced.

Keith McLachlan called it an “absolute parody of a channel”, while Papillon Munro said they had “lost it”.

Absolute parody of a channel 😂 — Keith McLachlan (@GriphouseKeith) January 18, 2022

We’ve rounded up the best of the reaction below:

Followed by ‘My Old Man’s a Dustman’ at lunchtime and a Chas N Dave medley at 7.20pm – just before viewers pass out into their kebabs. — David Lockhart (@angrymunchkin) January 17, 2022

GB News is going to start every day by playing God Save The Queen. It’s really pleased with itself.



Radio 4 plays the National Anthem every night by the way. pic.twitter.com/xzpN68jThF — Mic Wright (@brokenbottleboy) January 17, 2022

GB News will play the National Anthem every morning with a stunning scenes of the UK, celebrating what’s good about our country. pic.twitter.com/EfuqZ3YejX — Kit / Chris (@kitlochery) January 17, 2022

Obsessed with this conversation, responding to the announcement that GB News will play the national anthem every morning. pic.twitter.com/dBIybuEEql — Ryan Wilson (@rhwilson83) January 18, 2022

Related: The Gray Report – Boris Johnson’s secret weapon