The government suffered a series of defeats in the House of Lords last night over its plans to clamp down on disruptive and noisy protesters.

Opposition peers voted against a range of measures in the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, with Labour calling some of the plans “outrageous”.

Peers also voted to make misogyny a hate crime in England and Wales in another government defeat.

The bill will now go back to the Commons for MPs to have their say.

Noisy and disruptive

Ministers were defeated, by 261 votes to 166, over plans to give the police new powers to stop protests in England and Wales if they are deemed to be too noisy and disruptive.

And peers also turned down other measures which would make it illegal for protesters to lock themselves to things and to give police officers powers to stop and search people in an attempt to prevent them taking part in illegal protests.

Green peer Baroness Jones described the government’s plans as “oppressive” and “plain nasty”.

“How do you seriously think a protest is going to happen without noise?” she asked.

1am Off home with my unused sleeping bag. What a series of wins! UK democracy survives another day. — Jenny Jones (@GreenJennyJones) January 18, 2022

Labour’s Lord Hain called the move “the biggest threat to the right to dissent and the right to protest in my lifetime” adding that it would have “throttled” protests by the suffragettes.

Protestors

Throughout the debate, drum noises from a demonstration against the bill could be heard in the Lords’ chamber.

It comes after hundreds of activists took to the streets in London to protest against the Government plans this weekend.

The so-called “Kill the Bill” protesters called on the House of Lords to reject the Policing Bill amid concerns it “threatens the right to peaceful protest”.

Demonstrations took place across the UK in cities including London, Bristol, Coventry, Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester Sheffield, Plymouth.

Reacting to the Lords defeats last night, Zarah Sultana said it “wouldn’t have happened if people hadn’t taken to the streets and raised the alarm at the Tories’ growing authoritatianism’.

Now we must build the movement to kill this bill once and for all 💪🏽 — Zarah Sultana MP (@zarahsultana) January 17, 2022

Reaction

Reaction elsewhere was similarly jubilous.

Here’s what people had to say:

Thanks & congrats to @GreenJennyJones @natalieben & all the peers who successfully defeated Government *14 times* last night on its draconian #PoliceBill. But the battle’s not over – some amendments come back to MPs for votes & the Bill still poses huge threat to civil liberties — Caroline Lucas (@CarolineLucas) January 18, 2022

Excellent news that the government have been defeated in the House of Lords on their policing bill.



Let us kill this bill. — Jon Trickett MP (@jon_trickett) January 17, 2022

You know that letter we wrote:

The House of Lords just voted in favour of the amendment to Policing Bill that will make misogyny part of hate crime

242 to 185 votes



Thank you

The battle now moves to House of Commons

Tell your MP to vote to stop violence against women – at source — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) January 17, 2022

It has been a long day in the Lords and not over yet. Boris Johnson's Conservative govt has so far lost all votes on its obnoxious Policing Bill. Still more votes to come. Govt is criminalizing protests. We say no. People please rally to save your liberties and rights. — Prem Sikka (@premnsikka) January 17, 2022

Absolutely savage night for the government in the Lords last night. The policing bill being effectively torn up and thrown back at it. Lost 14 votes, incl the new offence of 'locking-on', suspicionless stop-&-search &, crucially, the introduction of protests Asbos. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) January 18, 2022

Only dictators make protesting illegal. Think about that.#PolicingBill — Lloyd Hardy (@LloydHardy) January 17, 2022

