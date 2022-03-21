Ukrainian officials have rejected a Russian demand that their forces in the besieged strategic port city of Mariupol lay down arms and raise white flags in exchange for safe passage out.

Russia has been barraging the encircled southern city on the Sea of Azov, hitting an art school sheltering some 400 people only hours before offering to open two corridors out of the city in return for the capitulation of its defenders, according to Ukrainian officials.

Fighting for Mariupol has continued to be intense, even as the Russian offensive in other areas has floundered to the point where Western governments and analysts see the broader conflict grinding into a war of attrition.

It comes as Liz Truss has condemned the “abduction and deportation” of Ukrainians from the besieged city of Mariupol, in a move that has been likened to Nazi Germany.

A Ukrainian MP claimed that her countrymen and women were being forced to relocate to “distant parts of Russia” to work in conditions akin to slave labour.

The Foreign Secretary said she was “appalled” by the reports and vowed for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be “held to account” for his treatment of civilians during the invasion.

Church

As the brutal war rages on a clip on the BBC will move you.

Presenter Ros Atkins asked Lyse Doucet, bout the golden dome which viewers can see behind her as she reports from Kyiv.

Her answer was incredibly moving, beautiful and very sad.

Watch

In recent weeks, I've often talked with @bbclysedoucet early evening in Kyiv. And I've wanted to know about the beautiful dome that's always behind her. Just now I asked and Lyse's answer captured how this war competes with the rhythm of life as it was. https://t.co/BKGrSNRAzh pic.twitter.com/FeRFp9U4o5 — Ros Atkins (@BBCRosAtkins) March 17, 2022

Reactions

This was so moving to listen to Lyse speak earlier. Her way with words in the context of her situation never ceases to amaze me. I read it earlier that someone said she never has a wasted word, so considered in all she says. What skill and empathy she has. — Jo Weston (@jmeweston) March 17, 2022

Yes, she is truly superb at what she does. The whole of the BBC team have been and are exceptional. As well as incredibly brave. 👏🏼. — WandaWebb 💙 (@WandaWebb22) March 17, 2022

Lyse’s use of poetic imagery and rhythmic patterns to illustrate her points is a wonderful thing indeed.#MoreLyseDoucetMoreOfTheTime — Owen Williams 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇺🇦 (@OwsWills) March 17, 2022

@bbclysedoucet is superb. She has such empathy for the people caught up in conflict, from hugging & crying with women left behind in Kabul to this impromptu reply. I've watched her reports for years and she truly is one journalist who I respect & trust. An outstanding woman — Moju (@Moju0) March 17, 2022

Not just a straight answer but an immediate, impromptu, poetic soliloquy. From a war zone. — MarthaKentish (@FiveLights) March 17, 2022

