A group of anti-vaxxers have attempted to storm a Government building in Canary Wharf in a protest against vaccines for children.

The building is home to the head offices of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency, which is responsible for authorising a wide range of medical treatments, including Covid-19 vaccines.

The MHRA has approved the Pfizer jab for children aged between 12 and 15, but the government is yet to roll this out for schoolchildren.

The Met Police have confirmed that the group have tried to enter the building.

In a tweet they wrote: “We have officers attending a demonstration outside a commercial building on Cabot Square in Canary Wharf. A number of officers are on scene, guarding the entrance to the building.”

We have officers attending a demonstration outside a commercial building on Cabot Square in Canary Wharf.



A number of officers are on scene, guarding the entrance to the building.

A group of anti-vaccine protesters has attempted to get inside the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) office in Canary Wharf. Police officers arrived just in time to block the enterance to the building. pic.twitter.com/NhmUaJFF2T — Shayan Sardarizadeh (@Shayan86) September 3, 2021

🚨 | NEW: Anti-vax protesters try to storm the MHRA HQ in Canary Wharf, London.

pic.twitter.com/uMSHhB9hG6 — News For All (@NewsForAllUK) September 3, 2021

Police and Pro choice freedom protesters fight outside HM Government 10 south colonnade, Canary Wharf.



Get used to it Gov. there’s more disruption to come 👊 pic.twitter.com/X3hHzkRTxp — Chrissy 🌸 🌸🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@Chrissy_2697) September 3, 2021

More scuffles ‘as anti-vaccine passport' protesters try to storm London medical offices. Clashes took place outside the MHRA (The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) HQ in Canary Wharf, London. pic.twitter.com/8MXF4ryYwU — Urban Pictures (@Urban_Pictures) September 3, 2021

Prince Harry

Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert and Professor Catherine Green were honoured with the heroes of the year prize at the 2021 GQ Men of the Year Awards.

They were introduced by the duke, who made a surprise virtual appearance at the star-studded ceremony.

Harry delivered a speech blaming “mass-scale misinformation” for vaccine hesitancy and calling for jabs to be given to poorer countries.

Prof Green, who was part of the team that designed the AstraZeneca jab, said she echoed his comments.

She told the PA news agency: “We didn’t know that was going to happen, so suddenly Prince Harry’s on stage. And he said all of the things we wanted to say about the necessity to get vaccines to the world for people irrespective of their ability to pay. A really important message.”

Dame Sarah, who co-designed the AstraZeneca vaccine, also agreed with the duke.

She told PA: “We’re not going to be safe until everybody is safe and it’s really important to get the vaccine to everybody around the world.”

Harry hailed Dame Sarah, Prof Green and the team behind the AstraZeneca vaccine as “heroes of the highest order” who “have done their part”.

While they spent Wednesday evening rubbing shoulders with A-list stars, the scientists said they will be back in the lab and hard at work on Thursday.

Prof Green described the ceremony as “surreal,” noting the attendance of Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page.

And Dame Sarah said she hopes her success can pave the way for more women in science.

She said: “I always wanted to be a scientist when I was a schoolgirl, I didn’t see why I wouldn’t be. It’s not always easy to see how that career’s going to pan out but I hope more women will consider it now.”

Prof Green added: “And it’s also great fun to do. It’s a great career, it’s creative and dynamic, you work with brilliant people. What’s not to like?”

