Anti-vax campaigners tried to use a “crime number” issued to them by the police to claim vaccination centres are breaking the law.

In response, Dom Joly tweeted: “Random little groups of mouth-breathers wandering around annoying everybody while sounding like nine-year olds trying to read legal documents. I repeat, what on Earth do these single cell organisms do for a living?”

It comes as crowds gather in various cities against the government’s proposal to enforce compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations for healthcare workers by April 2022

Thousands March on Trafalgar Square #NHS100k Protest against vaccine mandates. pic.twitter.com/UH1pMwzGDD — Subject Access (@SubjectAccesss) January 22, 2022

#NHS100K Staff throw their uniforms at the police outside Downing Street. pic.twitter.com/sugdpl28Ko — Subject Access (@SubjectAccesss) January 22, 2022

Police number

The protestors were given the number after making a formal allegation to the Metropolitan Police that vaccines are dangerous.

Police say it “merely acknowledges” an allegation has been received but there is currently no criminal investigation.

On Thursday, campaigners tried to close a centre in Stockport, falsely claiming police were investigating a crime.

GMP say officers were called by a group saying a crime was being committed at the health centre and it wanted the police to “seize the evidence”.

n a statement the Metropolitan Police said: “A crime reference number was created and provided to the complainants.

“This is not an indication that an investigation is under way or that a crime has been committed.

“It merely acknowledges that an allegation has been received and recorded.

“While the assessment continues, to date there is nothing to indicate that a crime has been committed and no criminal investigation has been launched.”

💉⛔️ NEW: #SovereignCitizen #Antivaxxers attempt to have a vaccine centre in #Stockport closed down.



They’re convinced they have the right to do so because of a bogus ‘crime number’ that leads them to believe that there is an active investigation into #covid19 vaccines.



5/8 pic.twitter.com/pJVJNqp2iI — Covid Radicalisation (@CovidRadicals) January 21, 2022

Also an antivax group trying to arrest the police for not arresting the vaccine centre staff

There’s a video!



Here’s the antivax group trying to arrest the police for not arresting the vaccine centre staff 🙃



pic.twitter.com/ajQ1HQbDKh https://t.co/oO1kblJuka — Bad Vaccine Takes (@BadVaccineTakes) January 21, 2022

