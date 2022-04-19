MPs will get the chance to vote on whether Boris Johnson misled Parliament over his assurances Covid rules were followed in Downing Street, the Commons Speaker has announced.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said he had approved an application from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and other opposition MPs allowing them to table a motion for debate on Thursday.

It comes after the Prime Minister, along with his wife Carrie Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak, were last week issued with fixed-penalty notices (FPN) by police investigating claims of coronavirus lockdown breaches in No 10.

So who is backing him? Well, his sister is keen to give him her support.

Speaking on LBC, she said: “I saw him during the period and I do feel that someone’s got to stick up for him.

“As far as I could tell, if it was the matron in a hospital’s birthday and she went into the staff room and there were nurses offering her a cake, would she have said ‘No, I can’t come in because this would break Covid rules’?”

She added: “I know the optics are terrible but everybody is easily putting the worst interpretation on every single episode.”

“Ignorance of the law is no excuse”

It came after Director of the Good Law Project Jo Maugham said: “Ignorance of the law is no excuse.

“These were laws that he had a hand in making himself.

“Nobody else gets the right to say when charged with a criminal offence ‘Oh well, I didn’t know it was a criminal offence therefore it doesn’t matter’ so why should the Prime Minister be any different?

“I remember when we all thought that our leaders of public life should be people who had the highest moral standards and now we’re falling over ourselves to make implausible excuses for the Prime Minister.

“We should look up to him, not look down at him.”

Rachel Johnson speaking with Jo Maugham On LBC 18/04/22

Part 1 of 4 pic.twitter.com/YAGRg9NnvO — Jim Whitehouse…………………………🇺🇦🌲 (@NibblerRat) April 18, 2022

Not sure this 'poor PM' schtick really washes for a man with almost all the national media onside, and an eighty seat majority. Why can't he just obey the same rules as everyone else? https://t.co/yVrLulza2r — Jo Maugham (@JolyonMaugham) April 19, 2022

Rachel Johnson is totally unbearable to listen to. Full of misinformation and defending her indefensible brother. Cutting people off who criticise her brother. Come on @LBC this isn't right. You can't allow this!! — slouch (@lorri29959) April 18, 2022

Rachel Johnson was totally out of her depth with @JolyonMaugham . It was embarrassing! Defending the indefensible and getting totally flustered in the process. — slouch (@lorri29959) April 18, 2022

They're relying on us forgetting the distressing images in the news clips showing devastated families having to saying goodbye to dying loved ones by video link. At the very same time, Johnson & Co. felt they had the right to enjoy themselves at social gatherings.

Context matters — Sandy Thomas 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🐕🤗🌏🐝🇪🇺 (@SandyTh89615558) April 19, 2022

Does anyone know the time of the PM’s Commons statement today? It’s currently not on the House business timetable.



Unless it’s this item… pic.twitter.com/f4qJELrNJY — RogerJarman 😷🤞🇪🇸 (@pedanteric5) April 19, 2022

Am I the only one who thinks it's a bit odd that a family member of the prime minister has been given a platform to regularly present this lovely sisterly perspective on him? — Kai Uus 🇪🇪🇪🇺🇺🇦 (@kai_uus) April 19, 2022

