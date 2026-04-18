If the current news cycle is getting you down, then allow us to brighten your day with this story.

As many of us have known for years, Brexit has been a disaster. But over the last 12 months or so, the public opinion has truly shifted to an anti-Brexit one.

A combination of mountains of evidence about how much leaving the EU ruined the British economy and are historically greatest ally being run by a senile maniac mean that even the most ardent Brexiteer must now admit it has been a disaster.

If you were in any doubt about this, then you need only check this poll carried out by the Brexit-y of British papers, the Daily Mail, this week.

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The publication ran a poll this week as part of an article published on April 13 about Hungary’s new prime minister urging Britain to rejoin the EU.

So, the poll in the article asked readers this exact question, with four options. They were: ‘Yes – better for the economy’, ‘No – stick to Brexit’, ‘Closer ties, not full membership’, and ‘Not now.’

Surely, of all the newspaper audiences in the country, Mail readers would be the most likely to stubbornly insist the fateful decision taken in June ten years ago was the right one?

Well, no. Very much no.

It started badly for the Mail, with 73% of respondents saying Britain should rejoin the EU because it’s better for the economy.

Then it got worse, as this number grew to 84%, and people couldn’t help but notice that perhaps the Mail were using some graphical trickery to hide the true level of support for rejoining.

Someone should tell The Mail that a bar representing 84% has a lot more blue in it… pic.twitter.com/tgru3LQuJp — Damian Low (@DamianLow3) April 17, 2026

Only the Daily Mail could make a bar chart depicting 84% in support of rejoining the European Union look like 48%. pic.twitter.com/b0Mkv2uOZb — Tobi (@TobiFrenzen) April 16, 2026

The Daily Mail was so embarrassed by the 84% vote for rejoin they reset the horizontal axis to make 84% look like 50%. Pathetic. https://t.co/EvlmqwUx14 — RS Archer (@archer_rs) April 16, 2026

The poll is still going, and at the time of writing 86% (29,109 people) of respondents have voted yes, with just 10% (3,551 people) voting no.

This comes on the same week that the Mail was accused of “staggering irony” after asking whether Brits were being “punished” by new EU travel rules.