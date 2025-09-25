The RSPCA has dismissed claims from Nigel Farage that migrants are ‘stealing and eating swans from Royal Parks’.

On Wednesday, the man who wants to be the next prime minister of the United Kingdom went on national radio and suggested that swans are “being eaten” by Eastern European migrants.

Speaking to Nick Ferrari on LBC, Farage said: “If I said to you that swans were being eaten in royal parks and carps were being taken out of ponds and eaten in this country from people with different cultures. Would you agree that is happening?”

When Ferrari asked the Clacton MP who was doing this, he replied: “People who come from countries where it is acceptable to do so.”

READ NEXT: Nigel Farage will keep every penny of his EU pension when he turns 63 in two years

After being pushed by Ferrari to clarify if he meant “eastern Europeans,” Farage said: “So I believe.”

Farage has been condemned and mocked for his comments, which were swiftly dismissed by the Royal Parks charity, who said they have received no reports of people killing or eating swans in London’s eight Royal Parks.

Along with clearly taking a leaf out of Donald Trump’s playbook by echoing his ‘they’re eating the dogs’ comment from last year’s presidential election campaign, Farage may have been inspired to make the outrageous claim by some social media footage.

In recent days, a video from right-wing organisation Turning Point UK has done the rounds on social media. It claims to show an RSPCA worker ‘catching migrants eating swans,’ and as been viewed more than 230,000 times, Sky News reports.

However, the RSPCA has now pointed out that this video was from a TV broadcast in 2010.

A spokesperson said the clip “featured in an episode of Animal Squad, previously broadcast in the UK as Emergency Animal Rescue, from 15 years ago – in 2010.”

They added: “Speaking generally, wild birds, including swans, are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is an offence to intentionally kill, injure or take them except under licence.

“Anyone with first-hand information about specific animal welfare offences can share any evidence with us. There is more information on how to report on the RSPCA website.”