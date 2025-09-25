Andy Burnham has claimed that Labour MPs are privately urging him to challenge Starmer and ‘turn the country around’.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester has recently been tipped for a return to Westminster.

Speaking to The Telegraph and the New Statesman, Burnham added fuel to the speculation fire saying: “People have contacted me through the summer – yeah. I’m not going to say to you that that hasn’t happened. But as I say, it’s more a decision for those people than it is for me.”

READ NEXT: New polls show Andy Burnham ‘much more popular’ than all other senior politicians

He added: “I stood twice to be leader of the Labour Party and I think that tells you, doesn’t it.”

Burnham did, however, rule out making a challenge before May 2026, which is seen as the point in which many MPs could feel Starmer’s time could be up.

Burnham has set out a number of policies that he says will ‘turn the country around’. These include higher council tax on expensive homes in London and the South East, cutting income tax for lower earners, and introducing a 50p rate for the highest earners.

He has also called for more public control of energy, water, and rail, and said that he would borrow £40bn to boost building of council houses.

Some Labour members have criticised Burnham’s comments with cabinet minister, Steve Reed, saying: “Well, he’s entitled to his view. But we’ve heard these kinds of comments before, haven’t we? When Labour was in opposition, there used to be people that would take potshots at Keir Starmer. He then picked this party up off the floor and led us to a record-breaking general election victory.

“We are now in power. And what I’m doing on your show today, standing here talking to you about our plan for change and the difference we are going to make for communities.”