Care workers, crossing wardens, librarians and refuse workers – they’re among the unsung heroes today being recognised for their role in our communities.

UNISON, the UK’s largest union, has immortalised these neighbourhood stars as realistic action figurines, recognising them for their tireless work delivering the local services day after day that many either take for granted or fail to notice.

The exclusive superhero figures have been created with advanced 3D printing technology in the exact likeness of specially chosen council workers from English and Welsh local authorities.

The collectibles come complete with fully moveable limbs, dressed in their work outfits and feature accessories that mimic the real-life tools of their trade.

UNISON’s four ‘everyday action hero’ figures are:

· Residential care worker Denise who is dressed in her uniform and carrying a service tray

· Crossing warden Sandy head-to-toe in fluorescent colours, complete with the familiar ‘lollipop’ stop sign

· Librarian Emma accessorised with a trolley of books

· Refuse worker Richard equipped with a mini wheelie bin.

Each limited-edition action figure is housed in an individually designed box featuring comic artwork bringing the character to life, based on the duties of each of the workers.

Designed by renowned Marvel artist Will Sliney, the packaging and an accompanying cartoon strip detail how each of the workers – like so many council staff – are everyday heroes in their local authority areas.

Crossing warden Sandy Cox said: “It’s absolutely amazing to see myself in action hero form. The figures are so lifelike. Workers like me love what we do, and I’m so proud to make an important contribution to the community.“

UNISON hopes the creation of the action figures will encourage the public to think more about the vital role council workers play in their local communities and appreciate them more.

UNISON general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Council staff are incredibly passionate about their roles at the heart of communities. But all too often their contributions are overlooked, which can be frustrating for key workers who just want to do all they can to help others.”

“For many local authority employees, demands are increasing while council budgets are squeezed. Turning them into action heroes is a great way to put the focus on their superhuman efforts.”

Around 1.3 million people work in local government across England and Wales. Councils provide a vast range of services including planning, waste collection, environmental health, libraries, parks, youth work and social care.

