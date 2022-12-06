Ballots asking if the Fire Brigades Union should strike will begin dropping through its members doors this week, and follows an indicative vote earlier this year which saw the majority of firefighters reject a 5 per cent pay rise.

FBU general secretary Matt Wrack said: “We have firefighters using foodbanks. Our members worked through the pandemic to help protect their communities, taking on extra duties to do so.

“A further real-terms pay cut is an absolutely disgusting way to thank them.

“There is still an opportunity to resolve this dispute and we will be writing to fire ministers and government departments across the UK requesting urgent meetings.”

If the more than 33,000 members of the union across the UK walk out, it would be the first national strike since pension action between 2013 and 2015, and the first on pay since between 2002 and 2003.

Yesterday morning general secretary Matt Wrack clashed with Kay Burley over striking for pay rises in a must-see clash.

You can watch it below:

Voting will start from December 5 and end on January 23.

Related: Starmer claims rejoining single market would not boost economic growth