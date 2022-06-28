Communication Workers Union (CWU) general secretary Dave Ward preempted Piers Morgan’s line of questioning by changing his Facebook profile picture ahead of an interview on his Uncensored show.

Last week, the former GMB host made the headlines after he questioned Mick Lynch over why he has The Hood from Thunderbirds as his profile picture on the social media network.

The puppet bears a resemblance to Lynch, but many were confounded as to why that was perceived to be the big issue of the day.

Not saying they’ve completely run out of attack lines but Piers Morgan spent three minutes trying to make Mick Lynch condemn puppet crime pic.twitter.com/inSfoDnLlg — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 23, 2022

With Royal Mail workers being balloted this week over potential strike action, CWU boss appeared on the show to discuss the looming industrial action.

Morgan challenged Ward on his own pay, which is decided by the members of the union via their conference.

My pay is decided by the members via our conference. They can change it at anytime.



I challenge any CEO in the UK to let their staff vote on how much they should be paid.



Most of them wouldn’t warrant minimum wage. pic.twitter.com/SIDQGCuVlr — Dave Ward (@DaveWardGS) June 27, 2022

Ward also looked to preempt possible questioning over his Facebook profile picture by changing it shortly before the show.

Thankfully, Morgan took it in good humour.

Well played Dave Ward, who prepared his Facebook profile especially for Piers Morgan's prying eyes before coming on to talk about union strikes…@DaveWardGS | @piersmorgan | @TalkTV | #piersmorgan pic.twitter.com/5FePdXBZcO — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) June 27, 2022

