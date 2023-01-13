A caller on the James O’Brien show lamented the UK’s refusal to recognise the effects of Brexit.

The Belgian man phoned in after new polling showed support for a Brexit-style referendum in EU member states has collapsed since Britain’s departure from the bloc in 2016.

The latest European Social Survey, conducted in 30 European nations every two years since 2001, found respondents were less likely to vote leave in every EU member state for which data was available.

The largest decline in leave support was in Finland, where 28.6 per cent of respondents who declared which way they would vote in a Brexit-style referendum answered leave in 2016-2017, but only 15.4 per cent did in 2020-2022 – a fall of 13.2 percentage points.

Talking to O’Brien, the caller said: “You’re pretty bonkers, aren’t you?”

“If you cannot name a problem you cannot fix it”.

Watch the clip in full below:

A report showing that *every* EU country has seen support for leaving the EU plummet after watching what Brexit is doing to the UK is, incredibly, not receiving much coverage in the UK media today. Can't think why… https://t.co/eYdLlMeT9J — James Oh Brien (@mrjamesob) January 13, 2023

