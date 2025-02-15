A senior MP has said the UK must be prepared to go to war with Russia if Vladimir Putin decides to escalate fighting in eastern Europe.

In the House of Commons on Thursday, MPs sharply criticised Donald Trump’s plans to negotiate a deal with the Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer drew a stark line between the US president’s position and his own, saying: “There’s no negotiation about Ukraine which doesn’t include Ukraine.”

Directing questions at defence minister Maria Eagle in the chamber yesterday, MPs made clear their concerns over the potential repercussions of Trump’s move.

Labour MP for Paisley and South Renfrewshire, Johanna Baxter, echoed her leader’s sentiment, adding: “If reports of the call between President Trump and Moscow are to be believed, then this is less the Art of the Deal and more a charter for appeasement.”

Conservative MP Sir Bernard Jenkin took a more confrontational stance.

The minister told the House of Commons: “Some of the defence chiefs have been expressing this, that we must be ready to fight a war with Russia if necessary, in order to be able to deter Russia.”

He added that this would be necessary “if we are to be in any position to guarantee the security of an independent and sovereign Ukraine, after whatever is agreed between President Trump and President Putin.”

On Wednesday, President Trump held a phone call with Putin to discuss ending the war – a move that appeared to sideline Zelenskyy, as well as European governments, in any peace talks.

Trump has previously said he wants to “work together, very closely” with Putin to end the war in Ukraine. He added that he hopes they will be “visiting each other’s nations” soon.

