Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said an “armed forces of Europe” should be created.

The Ukrainian president was speaking at the Munich Security Conference, and raised the possibility that Europe could no longer rely on America for its support.

For three years, Ukraine has been defending itself from a Russian invasion. The country has been supported by Nato, but America’s support of Ukraine has been in doubt ever since Donald Trump’s election as president.

He has made it clear he wants to see the conflict come to an end, and has suggested this could mean allowing Russian president Vladimir Putin to keep any Ukrainian territory Russia have gained during the conflict.

Speaking in Munich on Saturday, Zelenskyy said it was possible in the future that “America might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it,” Sky News reports.

He told the conference: “I really believe that time has come. The armed forces of Europe must be created.”

BREAKING: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says an 'armed forces of Europe must be created'. https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/eFhuJz8n7Y — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 15, 2025

Earlier this week, Trump had a call with Putin in which he said the process of ending the war must begin “immediately.”

Trump also had a call with Zelenskyy, with the pair speaking about his conversation with Putin.

Zelenskyy told the conference: “A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin.

“Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot.

“The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had.”

Trump’s call with Putin had sparked anger amongst European nations by seemingly going over Zelenskyy’s head to start peace negotiations with Russia.

“Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe,” Zelenskyy said in Munich.

BREAKING: President Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine "will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement" and stressed Donald Trump must not be used as a 'prop in Putin's performance' after the US president opened dialogue with the Russian leader. pic.twitter.com/WNtof8qafA — Sky News (@SkyNews) February 15, 2025

Trump has reassured the Ukrainian leader that he would have a seat at the table for peace talks.

