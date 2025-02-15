A sequel to The Goonies is officially in the works, a Warner Bros. representative has confirmed.

According to Variety, Steven Spielberg will return as one of a team of producers alongside Chris Columbus, who who wrote the original script.

Potsy Ponciroli (Old Henry, Still the King) has been hired to write the screenplay, while no director has been attached to the project just yet.

The director of the original box-office hit, Richard Donner, died in 2021 aged 91.

The Goonies followed a group of Oregonian kids who raced against the menacing Fratelli family to find pirate treasure and save their houses from foreclosure.

It starred Sean Astin, Ke Huy Quan, Corey Feldman, and Jeff Cohen as the primary group of young adventurers, with Josh Brolin, Martha Plimpton, and Kerri Green accompanying them on their perilous quest.

Fans have long requested (and speculated about) a sequel, but this is the first time a follow-up project has officially gained momentum in decades.

Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan recently spoke about the possibility of a sequel at the premiere of his new action movie Love Hurts.

“It’s one of the most asked questions in my life,” Quan said. “I would love for it to happen.”

Related: New crime thriller movie with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes becomes streaming hit