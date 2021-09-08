Britain currently has more than double the amount of confirmed Covid-19 cases per capita per day than the worst affected EU nation.
According to the rolling 7-day average published on Our World in Data the UK is leaps and bounds ahead of other countries in Europe when it comes to recorded cases of the coronavirus.
It comes as cases spiked over the past few days, with 37,179 cases recorded yesterday and 40,801 recorded the day before.
In New Zealand, where the country was put in a strict lockdown after one case of the Delta variant was detected, the virus has been all but eliminated once again.
Throughout the entire pandemic the Pacific island nation has recorded just 3,829 cases and 27 deaths.
