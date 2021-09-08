The papers are dominated by reaction to the Prime Minister announcing a tax hike to help fund social care.
Boris Johnson will attempt to convince Conservative MPs to back his plan to fix social care on Wednesday at a snap Commons vote called just one day after the manifesto-busting new policy was announced.
The Prime Minister took a political gamble on Tuesday as he scrapped an election promise by raising national insurance contributions to deal with the backlog in the NHS built up during Covid and to deliver long-overdue reform of the social care system in England.
Tory opposition to the plans when first leaked was fierce, but any backbench rebellion appeared to have subsided by Tuesday as MPs provided little challenge to the PM as he presented his proposals to the Commons.
Papers reaction
The i leads on Mr Johnson scrapping an election promise by raising national insurance contributions to deal with the NHS backlog and deliver long-overdue reform of England’s social care system.
The Times and Daily Telegraph report the plan will result in the country’s tax burden increasing to its highest point since 1948.
The Guardian says the PM has “staked his reputation” on the manifesto-breaking scheme, while the Financial Times reports he defied Tory “rebels” in unveiling the plan.
The Sun calls the announcement Mr Johnson’s “biggest gamble”.
Metro accuses Mr Johnson of playing “catch up”, while the Daily Mail calls on the PM to “make the care worth the cost”.
Social care leaders have warned the plan will not be enough to end the crisis, according to The Independent and Daily Mirror.
The Daily Express carries a vow from Health Secretary Sajid Javid “not to waste a single penny” of the extra funding.
And the Daily Star says the PM’s “pants are on fire” after breaking tax and pension promises.
Related: #TaxtheRich trends as NI hike dubbed the new ‘poll tax’
Since you are here
Since you are here, we wanted to ask for your help.
Journalism in Britain is under threat. The government is becoming increasingly authoritarian and our media is run by a handful of billionaires, most of whom reside overseas and all of them have strong political allegiances and financial motivations.
Our mission is to hold the powerful to account. It is vital that free media is allowed to exist to expose hypocrisy, corruption, wrongdoing and abuse of power. But we can't do it without you.
If you can afford to contribute a small donation to the site it will help us to continue our work in the best interests of the public. We only ask you to donate what you can afford, with an option to cancel your subscription at any point.
To donate or subscribe to The London Economic, click here.
The TLE shop is also now open, with all profits going to supporting our work.
The shop can be found here.
You can also SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER .