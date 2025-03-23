The UK government has issued a new travel warning for Brits heading to the US.

The warning follows Donald Trump’s clampdown on immigration, as well as British traveller Becky Burke being detained in the States.

Since returning to office, Trump has hit immigration hard, with 238 alleged “illegal aliens” being deported to El Salvador recently.

British backpacker Burke felt the full effect of Trump’s new rules.

She ended up spending time in a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) centre in Washington along with 110 others after being denied entry into Canada at the border.

Now, the UK government has updated its Foreign Travel Advice page for the USA on its website with more up-to-date advice, warning people travelling to America that they face arrest or detention if they are found to have broken the country’s entry rules.

Brits flying to the States are advised to make sure they have all the correct documentation and to adhere to all visa conditions. which includes obtaining either an Electronic System for Travel Authorisation (ESTA) or a visa.

The advice on the GOV.UK website says: “You should comply with all entry, visa and other conditions of entry. The authorities in the U.S. set and enforce entry rules strictly. You may be liable to arrest or detention if you break the rules.

“Visa appointments at the US Embassy in London are limited. Plan your application as far ahead as possible before travel.”

Passports must also be valid until the end of your stay.

Germany has also updated its travel guidance to the US, highlighting that a visa or entry waiver does not guarantee entry to the country. This comes after several Germans were recently detained at the border, the Independent reports.

