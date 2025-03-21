Donald Trump has indicated that he would be willing to accept an offer from King Charles for the US to join the British Commonwealth.

On Thursday, it was reported that the king is considering extending an invite to Trump for the United States to become an “associate member” of the Commonwealth.

The Royal Family is said to hope that this will ease tensions between the US and Canada, with the rumoured offer set to be made when the president makes a state visit to the UK later this year.

Now, Trump has seemingly voiced his willingness to accept any such offer. Sharing a screenshot of a Sun report about the story, he wrote on his Truth Social account: “I love King Charles. Sounds good to me!”

I Love King Charles. Sounds good to me!



Donald Trump Truth Social Post 3/21/25 10:01 AM pic.twitter.com/JlOzsXtxnY — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 21, 2025

Speaking about the rumoured offer from the king to Trump, a source told the Daily Mail: “This is being discussed at the highest levels.

“It would be a wonderful move that would symbolise Britain’s close relationship with the US.

“Donald Trump loves Britain and has great respect for the Royal Family, so we believe he would see the benefits of this.”

If the US were to accept an offer, they would become the 57th nation to join the union.

This wouldn’t be the first time an offer like this would have been made to Trump and America.

Back in 2017, Queen Elizabeth II is said to have offered Commonwealth membership to Trump during his state visit.

The British Commonwealth was set up following the breakdown of the British Empire. Although America was part of the empire, the country has never been part of the Commonwealth.

