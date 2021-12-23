The UK has reported another all-time record amount of Covid-19 cases with almost 120,000 people testing positive in the last 24 hours.

The figure released today is a total of 119,789. It is the highest daily figure since the pandemic began.

Additionally, it is also the second day in a row that infections have topped 100,000.

Last week

Covid infection levels in the UK have reached record levels, with 1.4 million people estimated to have had Covid-19 last week, new figures show.

This is the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020, while around one in 45 people in private households in England having Covid-19 in the week to December 16.

This is up from one in 60 the previous week, according to the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) data which was published on Thursday.

One in 45 is the equivalent of about 1.2 million people, and is the highest number since the ONS began estimating infection levels for England in May 2020.

The percentage of people testing positive for Covid-19 in the latest week is estimated to have increased in all regions of England except the North East, South West and West Midlands, where the trend is uncertain, the ONS said.

In London, around one in 30 people was likely to test positive in the week to December 16 – the highest proportion for any region.

