Tyson Fury has quit the UK after Rachel Reeves’ budget, it has been revealed.

The two-time heavyweight world champion has quit mainland UK after the budget, in favour of a more tax-friendly part of the world.

Fury has relocated his family to a six-bedroom £8m home near Douglas on the Isle of Man.

Although being close to the mainland, the Isle of Man is not part of the UK, and is instead a self-governing British Crown Dependency.

This means that income tax rates on the island are nearly half for those in higher bands.

In the UK, earnings between £50,271 and £125,140 are taxed at 40 per cent, with earnings over £125,140 being taxed at 45 per cent.

However, in the Isle of Man, the higher rate of tax is just 21 per cent.

There is also a £220,000 cap on how much tax one individual can pay, as well as being no capital gains tax or inheritance tax.

Both Tyson and his wife Paris have changed their business addresses on Companies House to the Isle of Man, per The Sun.

Some have criticised the boxer for the move though, including Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden.

She wrote in a post on X: “Oh, when the chips are down for the UK they leave. How many millions can a family eat?”

Their move comes after Rachel Reeves’ Autumn Budget, which saw £26bn of tax rises.

The budget also introduced a mansion tax, which targets homes worth more than £2m.

The Fury family previously lived in a home in Morecambe, which was valued as more than £2m.