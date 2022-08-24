Yesterday the TUC union created some online buzz after tweeting they had a big announcement in store.
Speculation over what it was grew, with some saying a general strike could be on the way on the back of the cost-of-living crisis.
Others suggested a new political party might be on the cards.
A rap collab track featuring Mick Lynch was a slightly more leftfield suggestion.
Unfortunately, it was none of the above.
Instead, it was a call to up the minimum wage to £15 an hour.
They launched a petition and called on people to share their posters.
General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress Frances O’Grady tweeted: “It’s time to put an end to low-pay Britain.”
A rise in the minimum wage is of course a great thing for working people. However, a lot of people didn’t think it was enough or soon enough to make a real difference.
Reaction
Maybe this is the next question we need to ask?
