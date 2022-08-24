Yesterday the TUC union created some online buzz after tweeting they had a big announcement in store.

Speculation over what it was grew, with some saying a general strike could be on the way on the back of the cost-of-living crisis.

Others suggested a new political party might be on the cards.

A rap collab track featuring Mick Lynch was a slightly more leftfield suggestion.

Unfortunately, it was none of the above.

Instead, it was a call to up the minimum wage to £15 an hour.

BREAKING 🚨🚨 | We've just launched our campaign for a £15 minimum wage. — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) August 23, 2022

They launched a petition and called on people to share their posters.

Sign the petition:https://t.co/4ld47dhis9 — Trades Union Congress (@The_TUC) August 23, 2022

General Secretary of the Trades Union Congress Frances O’Grady tweeted: “It’s time to put an end to low-pay Britain.”

It’s time to put an end to low-pay Britain. https://t.co/9jtAFZeBs9 — Frances O'Grady (@FrancesOGrady) August 23, 2022

A rise in the minimum wage is of course a great thing for working people. However, a lot of people didn’t think it was enough or soon enough to make a real difference.

Reaction

1.

Oh my god. Resign. Go now. Useless to the very end of your tenure. — Red 'til I'm Dead (@suziegeewizz) August 23, 2022

2.

I've got a big announcement from the @The_TUC!



They are campaigning for approx 68 pence a year increase in the minimum wage.



Woohoo! Exciting stuff. All our cost of living woes will be over with a petition and campaign posters asking for this! 🎉🎉🎉 — Chelley Ryan (@chelleryn99) August 23, 2022

3.

The @The_TUC says “Britain urgently needs a pay rise”.



Quite right.



Doesn’t make sense, then, that you’re calling for £15p/h by 2030.



Absolutely ridiculous. — James Foster (@JamesEFoster) August 24, 2022

4.

It was a typo, they meant by 20:30 (8pm.) — Plague Island Resistance (@JoeGrowling) August 24, 2022

5.

What do we want?! Higher minimum wage!

When do we want it?! Sometime in the distant future by which time inflation and the cost of living will make it a totally fruitless endeavour.



This is a joke? Right? — Michael Gardner (@MGardner1977) August 23, 2022

6.

How are you not embarrassed? I swear you lot must have had your shame glands surgically removed. — Red 'til I'm Dead (@suziegeewizz) August 23, 2022

7.

By which time inflation will make it meaningless — Scarlett Ohaha 🌻🐝 (@MissyClarke) August 24, 2022

8.

£15 per hour by 2030 is a very weak ambition indeed. Workers need support now. — Mike Vaughan (@MikeVau32073835) August 23, 2022

Maybe this is the next question we need to ask?

