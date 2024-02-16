Following two hefty defeats for the Conservative Party in the recent by-elections, Keir Starmer is being backed to surpass Tony Blair’s 1997 Labour record seat total of 419 in the next general election, according to the bookies.

Starmer’s Labour Party have seen a 15 per cent increase in voting intention based on individual polls from 29 per cent in March 2020 to 44 per cent in February of this year and the recent surge in by-elections victories for Labour paint a picture of what could be to come.

Labour are looking likely to sweep up at the next general election with a Labour Majority the most probable outcome at 1/6 with a Labour Minority at 11/2, with Keir Starmer’s party also 1/20 to earn the most seats – Sunak’s Conservatives sit at 7/1.

William Kedjanyi, Political Betting Analyst at Star Sports, said: “We’ve been keeping a keen eye on the movements of the Labour Party, and given their overwhelming success in the recent by-elections, we’ve put Keir Starmer’s Labour Party at 4/1 to top Tony Blair’s record seat total of 419 at the next general election.

“It seems to be going from bad to worse for current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak as the Conservative Party take the biggest hit of any previous government since the 1960s with 10 by-election losses so far this Parliament. Their chances of gaining the most seats in the next General Election are dwindling at 7/1.

“Closing in on Rishi Sunak’s Party for the most seats in the next general election are Reform UK at 66/1 and any other Party at 250/1.”

Next UK General Election odds

Labour to win more than 419 seats at Next General Election:

Yes 4/1

Most Seats at the Next General Election:

Labour 1/20 Conservatives 7/1 Reform UK 66/1 Any Other Party 250/1 BAR 250/1

Government after the next election:

Labour Majority 1/6 Labour Minority 11/2 Labour-Lib Dem Coalition 9/1 Conservative Minority 10/1 Conservative Majority 14/1 BAR 28/1

