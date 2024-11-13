Donald Trump’s pick for defence secretary once accidentally hit a marching drummer with an axe on live TV.

Pete Hegseth, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, will be responsible for the world’s most powerful military in his first political role.

Announcing his choice on Tuesday, Trump described him as “tough, smart and a true believer in America First”.

But footage from his time as a Fox and Friends presenter could unsettle one or two people worried about his suitability for the position.

Hegseth accidentally hits ceremonial drummer Jeff Prosperie while taking part in an axe-throwing competition on the show in 2015.

The drummer appeared not to be too badly hurt at the time, but three years later he sued Fox over injuries he said he suffered.

Prosperie alleged that “Mr Hegseth negligently attempted to throw an axe at a target” and that he “negligently placed in an area” that put him “in the path of peril.”

Fox said in response that the 2018 lawsuit was “surprising”.

here’s pete hegseth, fox news host and trump’s pick for secretary of defense, nearly killing a drummer with an axe on live TV pic.twitter.com/b1RHmVz6vZ https://t.co/qkpekjqnIQ — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 13, 2024

