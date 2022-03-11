Donald Trump appeared on a UFC podcast and gave a truly bizarre answer to how the conflict in Ukraine could come to an end.
It comes as the UN Security Council will meet on Friday at Russia’s request to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine”.
The allegations have been vehemently denied by the Biden administration.
“This is exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack,” Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the US Mission to the United Nations, said late on Thursday.
“We’re not going to let Russia gaslight the world or use the UN Security Council as a venue for promoting their disinformation.”
Trump
Trump made the comments during an appearance on a podcast hosted by YouTube pranksters, the Nelk Boys.
Here he is with the podcast team.
So when he was asked about how the Ukraine invasion was going to end, did he give a well-thought-out response?
Of course not, he went on a rant about windmills…
Watch
Reactions
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
