Donald Trump appeared on a UFC podcast and gave a truly bizarre answer to how the conflict in Ukraine could come to an end.

It comes as the UN Security Council will meet on Friday at Russia’s request to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine”.

The allegations have been vehemently denied by the Biden administration.

“This is exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack,” Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the US Mission to the United Nations, said late on Thursday.

“We’re not going to let Russia gaslight the world or use the UN Security Council as a venue for promoting their disinformation.”

Trump

Trump made the comments during an appearance on a podcast hosted by YouTube pranksters, the Nelk Boys.

Here he is with the podcast team.

So when he was asked about how the Ukraine invasion was going to end, did he give a well-thought-out response?

Of course not, he went on a rant about windmills…

Watch

OMG I’m dying!!! On a UFC podcast today, Trump is asked how he sees the war in Ukraine playing out and he launches into a riff about windmills! pic.twitter.com/S2nV6hLIbP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 10, 2022

Reactions

1.

Windmills huh? Good thing I brought some beer! pic.twitter.com/GcrYine0aE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) March 10, 2022

2.

This is indistinguishable from James Austin Johnson on Saturday Night Live. His brain is just a basket of frying popcorn kernels. https://t.co/lou2ZjUU0l — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 10, 2022

3.

He wasn’t 1% smarter than this when he was president. https://t.co/iTyj5FL9sd — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) March 10, 2022

4.

SHHH!..Stable genius solving the worlds problems https://t.co/P08GaY2A2L — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) March 10, 2022

5.

Interviewer: "What do you see happening next then (in the Ukraine/Russian war), coz it seems like the tensions are high: how does this all end? Is this going to be a long-term thing? How do you see it unfolding?



Trump: "THE WINDMILLS! THEY DON'T WORK! THEY KILL ALL THE BIRDS!"🤡 https://t.co/bZ9uqKLV6d — GET A GRIP (@docrussjackson) March 10, 2022

6.

I've missed this inane meandering rhythm so much https://t.co/dS0iYDQXfi — Alex Marshall #asos (@ralexm) March 10, 2022

7.

Oh my. This is utterly bizarre. The question to #DonaldTrump is #Ukraine and what to do. The problem, he says, is windmills… https://t.co/Ra2KaWYMhG — Jon Sopel (@jonsopel) March 10, 2022

8.

WTF? He has an attention span of a 2 year old. https://t.co/uq1T6YGPmf — Lola_Andes🇺🇦 (@LauraAn79091975) March 10, 2022

Related: He said WHAT? – Donald Trump shares ‘bat-s*** plan’ for taking on Russia