A man suspected of being a significant supplier of small boats to people smugglers operating across the English Channel has been arrested.

The Turkish national was detained by police at Schipol Airport in Amsterdam on Wednesday, as part of an operation involving the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) and Dutch and Belgian partners.

He will be extradited to Belgium to face charges of human smuggling.

Authorities said the man, who has not been named, shipped supplies from Turkey, stored them in Germany, then transported them to northern France.

NCA director general for operations Rob Jones said the man is thought to be a “major supplier” of “highly dangerous” boats and engines to smugglers operating in Belgium and northern France.

More than 50 people have died trying to cross the English Channel in 2024.

Related: Trump says Elon ‘won’t go home’