A letter penned by a former Eton master and published in The Times has resurfaced as the Conservatives cling on to power.

John Claughton, who was a master at Eton College from 1984 to 2001, took aim at Boris Johnson, Jacob Rees-Mogg and Kwasi Kwarteng, who are all alumni of the fee-paying school.

He said it is crucial for the school to save its students from the “sense of privilege, entitlement and omniscience” that can produce politicians such as the ones mentioned above, concluding that he, sadly, “failed in that purpose”.

The former Master of Eton College apologises for the awful people in the Tory party, at least some of them.

My goodness ! Quite the letter in today's @thetimes



(Important to read it right to the very end !)

The letter has come to light with the Tories slumping in the polls and heading for an all-but-inevitable defeat at the next election.

Kwarteng has urged Rishi Sunak, who attended Winchester School, to “swallow his pride” and bring back Johnson to help boost the Tories’ electoral fortunes.

He told GB News on Sunday: “I’ve always been a big Boris fan. He had a very good success as an electoral force.

“You know, we’re 20 points behind, and the polls haven’t really moved in the last year.

“So, it’s not time to simply say, ‘more of the same’. Something has to change for us to have a chance of winning.

“And if that means swallowing some pride and you’re suppressing a bit of ego by reaching out to someone who’s an approved campaigner then, yeah, then he should do that.”

