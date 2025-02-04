Donald Trump has signed an executive order withdrawing the US from the UN Human Rights Council and continuing to halt funding to the main UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

The actions reinstate policies in place during the president’s first administration, Sky News reports.

Trump signed the orders ahead of hosting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Joe Biden’s administration had previously paused funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees after reports its staff had been involved in the October 7 attacks.

The order signed on Tuesday continues the halt of funding

The order also re-imposed the “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran, designed to prevent the country from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters, Trump said the order is “very tough” on Iran and that he was “torn” on whether or not to sign it.

However, he said the Middle Eastern country was “too close” to having a nuclear weapon.

