Heather Wheeler, the MP for South Derbyshire, seemed to go off-script during a launch event for the Government’s new digital strategy on Thursday, saying: “I was just at a conference in Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful.”

Labour councillor Lynn Williams told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that Ms Wheeler’s words were “frustrating”, and added: “We’re used to getting (these) sort of ignorant and ill-advised comments.

“It makes me quite cross that, you know, particularly in this instance we held the Tory spring conference back in March of this year, which was incredibly successful, at our state-of-the art conference centre.

Social inequalities

“Blackpool’s seen the biggest increase in footfall for the last two years. We’re doing something right, people love Blackpool. Maybe she needs to come and have a look round and enjoy the world-famous illuminations on our beautiful promenade.

“We know we’ve got a lot of social inequalities to deal with and we’re actually meant to be working with the Government to deal with those as part of the levelling up programme so, yeah, it’s just frustrating.

“But we carry on regardless. We’ll continue to invest in our town and our people.”

Reactions

1.

The mask has slipped.



This Minister has blurted out what Boris Johnson’s Conservatives really think about our communities behind closed doors. The disrespect is off the scale.



Heather Wheeler has put her utter contempt for voters on show.https://t.co/6OlTSs5jPR — Angela Rayner 🌹 (@AngelaRayner) June 10, 2022

2.

What an absolute shower.



They tell us they’re levelling up the country but this is what they truly think. They can’t even tell the difference between “Blackpool or Birmingham or somewhere godawful”.



Clueless and offensive.https://t.co/KAgthh9ONy — Lisa Nandy (@lisanandy) June 10, 2022

3.

ICYMI. The defence seems to be ‘yes but this was just something a bit off the cuff’. But…that’s why it’s bad? Presumably we’re just lucky it wasn’t the official title of the speech https://t.co/vsBk1tYfSJ — Jennifer Williams (@JenWilliamsMEN) June 11, 2022

4.

What the actual! The Govt just has contempt for its people. And the get-out-of-jail line "inappropriate remark that does not reflect my actual view". 😠 https://t.co/xKWPxOTfPg — Ian Ogden (@ScouseOggy) June 11, 2022

But it was Jess Phillips who really wasn’t having it!

1.

Good morning from God Awful Birmingham pic.twitter.com/F4k5DPnMjR — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) June 11, 2022

2.

Happy lunchtime from God awful Birmingham pic.twitter.com/SuMK8xyE4f — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) June 11, 2022

3.

Afternoon from God awful Birmingham pic.twitter.com/AEziL9jdDG — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) June 11, 2022

4.

1/5 On Heather Wheeler saying Birmingham was godawful, I am not mortally offended, I am used to people thinking this stuff and being wrong and also people make off the cuff remarks regrettably all the time, we've all done it. It's the implied snobbery that's the problem. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) June 11, 2022

6.

3/5 Being a patriot as I'm sure Wheeler wishes to present herself as and thinks she is, is about much more than singing Jerusalem and waving flags, that's about show. Patriotism to me is about finding the joy from the people and the grit as well as the scenery in our country. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) June 11, 2022

7.

4/5 The best thing about Birmingham is the fact that we respond to this stuff with a shrug and a joke, like when the stupid American made islamaphobic comments about Birmingham, the response of my midlands community was a thing of piss taking joy. — Jess Phillips MP (@jessphillips) June 11, 2022

